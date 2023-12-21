Crude oil is getting cheaper on the market

Brent crude oil barrel prices on Thursday around At 5 p.m. on the London Stock Exchange they fell by 0.94%, to USD 78.95, and American WTI crude oil on the New York Stock Exchange lost by 0.89%, to USD 73.56.

On Wednesday morning, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil on the London Stock Exchange increased by 0.33%, to USD 79.49, and the price of American WTI crude oil on the New York Stock Exchange increased by 0.46%, to USD 74.28.

On the day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, February 24, 2022, a barrel of Brent cost $99 and WTI was valued at $92.8. At the peak of the increase, oil prices in the US reached $130. per barrel, and in Europe they were close to $140. per barrel.

