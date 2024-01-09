#Cruz #Azul #celebrates #seventh #player #arrived #Machine #official

Cruz Azul celebrates, the seventh player who arrived at the Machine, official January 8, 2024 · 10:43 p.m.

Blue Cross Once again it would shake everything in the Mexican market, since it has its seventh reinforcement for the upcoming Mexican tournament. Thus, the cement team already has the athlete playing in La Noria and already at the disposal of coach Martín Anselmi, who sees him with a lot of talent and above all, the coach did the unthinkable, something that was not done in Azul.

It should be noted that Cruz Azul from the management of Billy Alvarez It became a club that bought players, but the business was not so much in buying, but in training players. In that sense, now Azul will bet on that and Martín Anselmi’s vision would be reflected in a new element that joins the cement team for the 2024 season.

According to the report by journalist Adrián Esparza, Mateo Levy He is one of the players who joins the cement team from the quarries. It should be noted that this is something new in Cruz Azul because the basic forces were the last wheel of the car, but now, Alonso and Anselmi will bet on these young elements of Cruz Azul.

Thus, the footballer is seventh on the list and joins the names of Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Kevin Mier, Lorenzo Faravelli, Gabriel Fernández, Luis Jiménezwho are already active in the Noria complex and are at the disposal of the Cruz Azul team, to break the Liga MX, in this next edition of the Mexican tournament.