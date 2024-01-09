Cruz Azul celebrates, the seventh player who arrived at the Machine, official

#Cruz #Azul #celebrates #seventh #player #arrived #Machine #official
Cruz Azul celebrates, the seventh player who arrived at the Machine, official January 8, 2024 · 10:43 p.m.

Blue Cross Once again it would shake everything in the Mexican market, since it has its seventh reinforcement for the upcoming Mexican tournament. Thus, the cement team already has the athlete playing in La Noria and already at the disposal of coach Martín Anselmi, who sees him with a lot of talent and above all, the coach did the unthinkable, something that was not done in Azul.

It should be noted that Cruz Azul from the management of Billy Alvarez It became a club that bought players, but the business was not so much in buying, but in training players. In that sense, now Azul will bet on that and Martín Anselmi’s vision would be reflected in a new element that joins the cement team for the 2024 season.

According to the report by journalist Adrián Esparza, Mateo Levy He is one of the players who joins the cement team from the quarries. It should be noted that this is something new in Cruz Azul because the basic forces were the last wheel of the car, but now, Alonso and Anselmi will bet on these young elements of Cruz Azul.

Thus, the footballer is seventh on the list and joins the names of Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Kevin Mier, Lorenzo Faravelli, Gabriel Fernández, Luis Jiménezwho are already active in the Noria complex and are at the disposal of the Cruz Azul team, to break the Liga MX, in this next edition of the Mexican tournament.

Also Read:  Vergara finally gets the money, the salary that awaits Vela in Chivas

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Singer and Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured during military operation in Gaza | Stars
Singer and Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured during military operation in Gaza | Stars
Posted on
Galaxy vs. tickets will go on sale Miami with Messi
Galaxy vs. tickets will go on sale Miami with Messi
Posted on
Which is the South American country that would grow the most economically in 2024, according to DESA? | ANSWERS
Which is the South American country that would grow the most economically in 2024, according to DESA? | ANSWERS
Posted on
Artificial intelligence to improve animal welfare and the quality of goat milk
Artificial intelligence to improve animal welfare and the quality of goat milk
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News