Cruz Azul confirmed its fourth reinforcement: Luis Jiménez

#Cruz #Azul #confirmed #fourth #reinforcement #Luis #Jiménez

MERCADO

Cruz Azul confirmed its fourth reinforcement for Clausura 2024: Luis Jiménez, from Necaxa. He is the first Mexican signing and the second goalkeeper to arrive.



© Blue CrossLuis Jiménez is a reinforcement for Cruz Azul.

A Cruz Azul needed a goalkeeper for Clausura 2024 and signed two. And the fact is that, in addition to reinforcing his goal with one of the great promises of Colombian soccer, he also opted to shore up this position from his basic forces, so he already presented Luis Jimenez.

The cement team cconfirmed the arrival of the 19-year-old youth from Necaxa. It was through their social networks where La Maquina welcomed the goalkeeper from Aguascalientes, with which he became the fourth reinforcement for the next tournament.

“He comes to reinforce the Celeste goal… Coming from Necaxa, the young goalkeeper Luis Jiménez. Give everything for this shield, Luis!” were the words with which Blue Cross confirmed the signing of the goalkeeper, who saved with the Good heavens in the Sub 23 category.

In this way, the youth became in the first Mexican reinforcement of La Maquina, officially in this transfer market. Besides, the second goalkeeper to join the celestial squad, every time last week Kevin Mier has already arrived in Mexico City.

Why did Cruz Azul sign Jiménez?

“Luis Ronaldo Jiménez González has the height (at 1.95 meters) and the effectiveness as his greatest virtues under the goal. The last tournament, with Necaxa Sub23, He was the #1 goalkeeper in Liga MX in number and effectiveness of savesas well as the second best in successful aerial duels. He left his goal clean in four of the 14 matches of the Apertura 2023“, the light blue team boasted about the youth’s qualities.

“Luis has not yet made his debut in the First Division, butor has played from the U18 and U20 category in the basic forces of Pachuca between 2021 and 2023, as well as this last semester with the Necaxa Sub23despite barely turning 19 in August. “He has 36 games played in the minor categories of the Liga MX.”, he added Blue Cross to your new player’s file.

Luis Jiménez’s file. (Photo: Liga MX)

The reinforcements at the moment

It must be remembered that until now, with Jimenez, Blue Cross has already presented four of the five reinforcements that would already have been assured: Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido and Gabriel Fernández. Thus, it would still be necessary to confirm Kevin Mier and Lorenzo Faravelli, who have already reported in La Noria since mid-week; waiting to know if a couple more Mexican elements will be added to the squad.