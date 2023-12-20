Cruz Azul: FMF and Liga MX announce changes for 2024

#Cruz #Azul #FMF #Liga #announce

Liga MX

With a focus on refereeing, the members of the Owners’ Assembly announced a series of modifications for the future of national football.



© JAM Media / SpecialFMF announces changes for Liga MX.

The future of Mexican soccer has been the focus of questions and a certain pessimism on the part of fans and the media. That is why, in the last hours, the authorities of the Mexican Football and Soccer Federation members of the Liga MX Owners Assembly announced a series of changes.

Many were waiting for announcements regarding the return of promotions and relegationswhich at the moment won’t happen. There were also no references to an eventual return to the Copa Libertadores, an idea that was recently cleared by the president of Concacaf.

The Assembly of Owners of the Liga MX announced a series of concrete measuresmost of them aimed at making transparent the arbitration issue. And he did it through a video headed by Juan Carlos Rodríguez Bas, president of the FMF, where The head of Cruz Azul, Víctor Velázquez, also participated.

Within the package of measures it was reported that the Referees Commission will become autonomoushe VAR will be centralizedand the audios will be published every week. There was also talk of a project development for grassroots footballthey announced friendlies against Uruguay and Brazil prior to the Copa Américaand was notified about a regulation change for the 2024-2025 season.

The complete statement from the FMF on the changes for 2024

“The assembly of Mexican soccer partners voted for the Alliance for the Fans, the project that seeks to attack the structural problems of our football. First actions of many others that we are already working on:

Reinforce more in the competition regulations : The adjustments will be made starting with the 2024-2025 season, to be fairer and give more certainty to our tournaments.

: The adjustments will be made starting with the 2024-2025 season, to be fairer and give more certainty to our tournaments. Autonomy of the Referees Commission : We want there to be no doubts about the legitimacy of your decisions.

: We want there to be no doubts about the legitimacy of your decisions. VAR centralization : We are working on establishing an operations center so that the VAR for all matches can be run from the same place and we can standardize criteria.

: We are working on establishing an operations center so that the VAR for all matches can be run from the same place and we can standardize criteria. Publication of VAR audios : To strengthen the transparency of its decisions.

: To strengthen the transparency of its decisions. Restructuring of Grassroots Soccer in Mexico : Development of the model to strengthen the search and consolidation of talent in our country

: Development of the model to strengthen the search and consolidation of talent in our country High level matches for the National Team: Mexico will play against Brazil and Uruguay in 2024 prior to the Copa América.”

FMF statement on the changes for 2024