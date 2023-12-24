Cruz Azul seeks to hire one more reinforcement towards Clausura 2024

#Cruz #Azul #seeks #hire #reinforcement #Clausura

MERCADO

So far, Cruz Azul has (unofficially) closed the hiring of four reinforcements: they will look for one more in the current market.



© Jam Media – SpecialCruz Azul has been on fire in the transfer market.

After confirming the departure of Kevin Castanoit turned out that the Cruz Azul board has focused his energies on finding the Colombian steering wheel replacement; Furthermore, it was speculated that he would be looking for a end with left profile before the imminent departure of the Brazilian Moses Vieirawhich ended up being confirmed this Sunday.

In that sense, in recent years it was confirmed that Cruz Azul will look for a last signing towards Clausura 2024highlighting that they have clear the position they must strengthenfor which they contemplate between a list of candidateswhich have been located in the foreign market.

“In the last few days it was decided to go for one last reinforcement”Adrián Esparza Oteo revealed this Sunday. “They are going to bring another reinforcement that would be a mixed steering wheel; that is, not a recovery steering wheel nor a 10, They are going to go with a mixed steering wheelprobably from South America, there are options, he is not just a player”added the journalist

Arrives Lorenzo Farewell?, Esparza was questioned. “It is one of the names that have soundedis one of the players who knows Martin Anselmi y of course there is interestbut I insist: there are several candidates“We will see – in the following days – who are the final options that end up being negotiated.”responded the journalist during a broadcast he made in Instagram.

Gonzalo Piovi, new Cruz Azul player.

Under this panorama, Adrián Esparza pointed out that he would represent the latest addition of Cruz Azul at the moment transfer windowwhich would close the market with five reinforcements: the Argentinian Gonzalo Piovithe Uruguayans Camilo Candido y Gabriel Fernandez and the Colombian Kevin Mier.

Will Cruz Azul look for a left winger?

About the option of searching for a leftmostthe journalist insisted that the priority of Blue Cross focuses on the Hiring a mixed midfieldersince the plan Martin Anselmi would be to give greater projection to Charly Rodríguezwho could be positioned as a striker on the left, accompanying the attack Uriel Antuna y al front center.

Lorenzo Faravelli, the missing piece for Cruz Azul?

A few days ago, after knowing the possible departure of Kevin Castaño from Cruz Azulthe figure that stood out Lorenzo Faravellian element of absolute trust Martin Anselmi and completely identified with the philosophy of the Argentine coach. In this context, it is known that both Chestnut as Farewell They have very similar characteristics, both with good recovery conditions and notable attacking projection.