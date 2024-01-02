Cruz Azul: this is how the negotiations for Alexis Vega continue

#Cruz #Azul #negotiations #Alexis #Vega #continue

MERCADO

Key week to be able to finalize the signing of Alexis Vega for Clausura 2024; Negotiations with Chivas continue.



© Alfredo Moya/JAM MEDIAAlexis Vega could still reach Cruz Azul.

The longest novel in this pass market Cruz Azul has been the signing of Alexis Vega. Since the interest of Machine to incorporate the Mexican striker into their ranks, to this day, there have been a large number of chapters, without it being possible yet to be finalized.

And, despite the fact that there would be interest on all sides for the bombshell in Mexican soccerincluding the desire of mexican striker to join the team that he fell in love with since he was a child, there have been some details that the cement board has not been able to fine-tune with Chivas.

According to information from different journalists, Cruz Azul maintains negotiations with the Flockwith the aim of closing the signing of Alexis Vegabefore the debut in Clausura 2024, in two weeks, next Saturday, January 13.

“Alexis Vega sold by Chivas to Cruz Azul may still arrive this week. The negotiation remains and is about to be closed. Even though starting tomorrow I will be free to negotiate, there are confidential agreements that allow it to be carried out“, The journalist and former head of communication of the club, Carlos Córdova, reported in this regard.

“Alexis Vega is still halfway there. “The talks continue and soon there will be an end to this story,” published by the Fox Sports journalist, Armando Melgar, who has closely followed the Cruz Azul negotiation for the national team.

Cruz Azul’s options to sign Alexis Vega

According to information from Record, Cruz Azul would not give up on the signing of Alexis Vega. So, I would have waited for will end in 2023 for continue with negotiations in Verde Valleso this will be a key week to define your future.

This, because the Mexican contract ends in June 2024 y It could be Chivas’ last chance to sell himotherwise, The celestial board could now negotiate directly with the player for a possible free arrival in the summer.