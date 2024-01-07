Cruz Azul: who scored in the friendly against Gallos?

#Cruz #Azul #scored #friendly #Gallos

Cruz Azul clarified that it was not Ángel Sepúlveda who scored in the third friendly match, this Saturday against Gallos.



El Toro Fernández scored a goal again.

Cruz Azul played its third preparation matchbefore debuting in the Closing 2024 and he did it again with triumph. The team led by Martin Anselmi sealed another victory, winning by 4-1 against Querétarofrom the facilities of The Ferris Wheel.

Thus, doubts pointed to the players who scored the goals of the matchsince, in the first unofficial reports, it emerged that Angel Sepúlveda had contributed with a goal. This is because the meeting was not broadcast, neither on television nor on social networks.

Nevertheless, Cruz Azul was responsible for clearing up all doubts, Well, as soon as the meeting ended, he publishedor the exact scoreboard with the name of the scorers. Thus, he showed that they were the youth players who stood up against the Roosters.

Who scored against Gallos?

Gabriel Fernandez, Mauro Zaleta, Matthew Levy and Bryan Gamboa, They were in charge of signing the goals so that The Machine beat Querétaro 4-1 in the third preseason friendly match, the second under the mandate of Martin Anselmi. The goal of Gallos It was the work of Gerardo Gil.

It should be noted that he Tour opened the scoreboard, with which he scored his second goal as a cement worker, since the former Pumas player had already premiered as a scorer in the second friendly match of La Maquina, last week, against Atlante.

Cruz Azul’s other two preseason wins

The first preseason preparation match took place at the La Noria facilities, on December 16, against the U-23 representative of the cement team. In that duel, Ángel Sepúlveda stole the spotlight when uncovered with a double in the 3-1 victory of the first team.

Afterwards, with him Argentine strategist at the helm, on the last day of 2023, Cruz Azul won 3-0 against Atlante. Uriel Antuna, Willer Ditta and the Gabriel Tour Fernández were in charge of shaking the networks to officially inaugurate the era of Anselmi on the bench.

The reinforcements added more minutes against Gallos. (Photo: Cruz Azul)