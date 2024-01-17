Cruz Azul: Will Juan Escobar sign with Pumas UNAM?

#Cruz #Azul #Juan #Escobar #sign #Pumas #UNAM

The Paraguayan defender began to be linked to several important Liga MX teams.



© Imago 7 / SpecialWhere will Juan Escobar play this year?

Cruz Azul has made a drastic decision that has been on the horizon since last week. In the last hours, The board has informed Juan Escobar that it will not take him into account and that he will leave for this 2024 Clausura Tournament.

From now on, movements will begin to define where the 28-year-old Paraguayan soccer player will end up playing. Due to his high value and his contract running until 2025, The possibility of it coming out through a loan for one year with an option or obligation to purchase is being considered.. But where?

There have been several teams with which the Patron has been linked: Atlas, Santos Laguna and America were some of them, although all options would be ruled out. However, in the last few hours a new rumor emerged involving a historical rival: UNAM Pumas.

Can Juan Escobar reach Pumas?

According to information from Fox Sports in the last few hours, National University could seek the arrival of Juan Escobarsince Lysander Magallán (current Argentine defender of Gustavo Lema’s squad) I would have a chance to go to the MLS, from where he would have an important offer. In that context, and according to this version, the Felinos would seek to fill the space with the experienced Guaraní.

The Champion of Champions, the last trophy that Escobar won with Cruz Azul. (Imago 7)

This idea was also reinforced by the rumor that indicated that Escobar would like to remain in Mexico City. However, different voices came out to relativize the possibility of this movement.

Analysis Puma, a party site close to the university institution, mentioned that Both from the side of the footballer and the club they affirmed that this signing was probable.. Claro Sports joined that version: “Claro Sports was able to know that this operation is very complicated, so it would be difficult for the Paraguayan to reach the cat team.“.

Juan Escobar would report to La Noria until he found a club

Since it was notified in the last few hours, The operation begins so that Juan Escobar finds accommodation inside or outside of Liga MX. However, the defender continues with a current contract with La Maquina Cementera, a situation that would tie him to continue reporting at the La Noria facilities until confirming his new whereabouts.

