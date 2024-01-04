Cruz Azul: With Amaury Morales, Anselmi will change the logic

#Cruz #Azul #Amaury #Morales #Anselmi #change #logic

Equipment

At Cruz Azul they would be determined to give more opportunities to young people. In this context, one of the greatest promises would be the tip of the spear.



© Twitter @LuisGardunoJrMartín Anselmi wants to change several logics at Cruz Azul during 2024.

Cruz Azul continues to prepare to give its best version in the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the MX League. It is expected that Martín Anselmi’s stage will have a leading team, for which work was and is being done in the winter transfer market. However, There will also be a place for youth playersy especially for one of the jewels.

In the latest edition of El Podcast de La Maquina, Javier Alarcón, Tito Villa and Paco Villa focused part of their speeches on exhibiting the decline of Celeste and of Mexican soccer in general in matters of generation in basic forces plus debut and consolidation of young people in the first teams.

“Cruz Azul from the Copa Libertadores had seven youth players, in that final they beat Boca in the Bombonera but lost on penalties, seven. Galdames, Piñeiro and Cardozo only reinforced that Cruz Azul…. ¿What was done in the 90s that was stopped doing now and we need a left back, a totally foreign defensive line to the detriment of Guerrero and Huescas?”Alarcón outlined.

In this context it is that Adrian Esparza Oteogave a screenshot of the five homegrown players who debuted in the Apertura 2023, and who played a handful of minutes. “Last tournament Cruz Azul debuted five players, four in the same match against Atlasyou will remember on matchday 1 that there were many suspended, expelled and so on, and then came the debut of Amaury Morales. All of them only played one game in the tournament, debuts are coming and there is no continuity either. in the processes”began.

Martín Anselmi will give prominence to Amaury Morales and other young homegrown players

However, the journalist who covers Cruz Azul’s life gave good news to the panel: Martín Anselmi would have decided to give greater prominence to Amaury Morales during the Clausura 2024as well as other young people emerged from the quarry.

“I think that Amaury Morales is going to be one of the variants that Martín Anselmi has this tournamentI see Amaury as a player who He’s usually going to be on the bench and I think he’s going to start getting minutes.. It must be remembered that Anselmi is a guy who likes to give young people a chance […]

I hope that the Cruz Azul kids are given this opportunity, I understand that The entire intention of Martín Anselmi and Iván Alonso is to give the kids minutes“said the TUDN reporter.

As a complement to this information, Paco Villa expressed his I wish for Morales to have this role, as well as for Rodrigo Huescas and Rafa Guerrero to consolidate with the first team.

“I prefer that no one arrives than that the wrong player arrives. I prefer that they play with Amaury Morales, that they give Rodrigo Huescas a chance, that Rafa Guerrero consolidates himself in the center“For years to pass where money is spent on footballers who leave nothing to the institution.”launched the narrator.

Survey Do you think Cruz Azul needs more activity from youth players in the first team or should we invest more and let the reinforcements play the leading role?

Do you think Cruz Azul needs more activity from homegrown players in the first team or should we invest more and let the reinforcements play the leading role?

More activity from homegrown players

Protagonists the reinforcements

235 PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY VOTED

Who is Amaury Morales, the young promise of Cruz Azul?

Amaury Morales is a 28-year-old midfielder who stands out for his dominance and good handling of the ball. In the last Apertura 2023 Tournament he participated with the Under 23 in nine games and scored no less than four goals. In September He debuted in the first team against Mazatlán, playing only one minuteand weeks later he participated another short time against Pumas UNAM.