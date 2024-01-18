Cry a lot but also laugh with Caroline van der Plas: ‘I rarely experience such openness’

#Cry #lot #laugh #Caroline #van #der #Plas #rarely #experience #openness

It was a resounding victory for the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​at the Provincial Council elections in March 2023. The party became the largest in every province, just like in the Senate. The party got 16 seats there.

That enormous victory fascinated journalist Jaïr Ferwerda. “I thought: that Caroline van de Plas is a sensation. How nice it would be to follow her with a camera for a longer period of time.”

Important condition

Ferwerda contacted the party. “After a long discussion, they decided to do it. I had one important condition: I wanted to have access to everything. We have to be able to play on the good moments, but also on the bad ones. Caroline agreed to this.”

The shooting would start after the summer holidays, when the House of Representatives met again. But then the government fell in July, and that changed everything. “Then we thought: then we have to start immediately. Then we will follow Caroline during the campaign for the House of Representatives elections. And we did that.”

Many setbacks

The striking thing is that the film about the BBB and the election campaign did not become the film that Ferwerda had envisioned in advance. “We saw a party that was sky high in the polls, but which was doing less and less well.” While the party still had 30 seats in the polls just after the provincial elections in April, slowly but surely that number became fewer and fewer in the polls. “It has become a film in which there were many setbacks for BBB,” says Ferwerda.

It is difficult to say what caused the turnaround in the polls, but incidents at BBB came in quick succession during those months. Such as the presentation of the candidates for the House of Representatives. That went badly. At the same meeting, BBB’s long-awaited candidate for prime minister was presented.

Van der Plas himself did not want to become prime minister and the party was doing so well in the polls that this could possibly be the case. So BBB presented their candidate for that day, former CDA member Mona Keijzer.

Hassle

A fuss arose during the presentation. Van der Plas said there that BBB had never discussed the prime ministerial candidate. She said that journalists had come up with the term and that they only presented their number two Mona Keijzer.

It raised eyebrows among political reporters. Hadn’t the BBB announced for a long time that it would come up with a strong candidate? This is also clearly visible in the documentary, says Ferwerda. “We filmed the moment – a few days before the press meeting – that Van der Plas and her right-hand man Henk Vermeer sent the press release announcing the presentation of the BBB prime ministerial candidate. In large letters above the invitation it read: presentation of the BBB prime ministerial candidate.”

But Ferwerda and his team also filmed how the fuss about the term arose. “At a meeting at Caroline’s with the top of the candidate list, a day before the presentation, Mona Keijzer suddenly wanted to say something. She then said that she was not a prime ministerial candidate at all, but simply the number two. And that she was not very happy either. with that term. You saw the disappointed faces of Van der Plas and Vermeer. They promised to do something about it. And so Caroline’s reproach to the journalists arose that the term had been coined by them.”

It was one of the incidents that created bad press for the party. What should have generated good publicity actually resulted in scorn from political interpreters.

Crying in bed

Not much later there was Van der Plas’ so-called free beer motion during the General Political Debates, the most important political debate of the year. There she was laughed at by a full House of Representatives because she had made a proposal without clarifying how it should be paid for.

“The debate took place on the anniversary of the death of her husband Jan, who passed away four years ago. He was the love of her life. In the evening she lay in bed crying. She misses him in those difficult moments. There is a lot of sadness there. .”

Contested divorce

Ferwerda also recorded the commotion that arose after a book was published about Caroline that ‘revealed’ that the divorce from her first husband, and the father of her children, was an extremely contested divorce. Years ago, her ex-husband demonstrated on a bridge demanding to see his children. “The fact that the divorce dispute was stirred up hit Van der Plas hard,” says Ferwerda. She can be seen crying in the film when it comes to this (see fragment below). It was discussed extensively on Johan Derksen’s talk show Voetbal Inside. Once again it was about the fuss surrounding it and not about the content at BBB.

Ferwerda denies that the documentary has become a portrait of a political decline. “That is an exaggeration. She had 1 seat and BBB now has 7. But you see that a very strong campaign was conducted in which Van der Plas was attacked very hard in terms of content, but also on a private level. You see what that does to her. It means a lot to her. You can see her burst into tears at several moments. And we were there too. They have always kept to the agreement of filming, for better or for worse. And I appreciate that. “

That actually surprises Ferwerda too. “There were moments when you could have imagined that she would have asked if the camera could be turned off. But she never did. That may be due to her journalistic background. But it is probably also because she wanted this period to be recorded for her children and her grandchildren. Because even afterwards, after she watched the documentary, she didn’t want anything out of it. This kind of openness is remarkable. I have followed people for documentaries before and I have rarely experienced that.”

How authentic is Caroline?

One of the important questions Ferwerda had at the start of filming was how authentic Van der Plas really is. “I wanted to know whether Caroline van der Plas, who always acts so normal, really is that. I wanted to test that. And after those dozens of hours of filming I can say: yes, she really is who she is. If she plays, then she is very stable in her role,” laughs Ferwerda.

“She lives in a terraced house in Deventer and, for example, can get a lot of pleasure out of wearing a dress on Budget Day that cost 10 euros. That is not a joke.”

During all those days and days of filming, Ferwerda got to know Van der Plas as someone who works ‘very hard’. “She works on that day and night. I got to know her as someone who lives an unhealthy lifestyle, who smokes continuously, and who just keeps going. And that is also her drive: a way of grieving for the love of her life, Jan. His death still has a great influence on her.”

What will the viewer take away after seeing the two episodes of the documentary? “Here you see the explanation of events in the BBB election campaign, such as about the prime ministerial candidate. And you see the real impact of the publication of a book that writes about her contested divorce. You see what it does to Caroline when she is laughed at at the General Reflections. And with that you see how incredibly hard the political profession is. And you see how lonely she felt.”

Enough to laugh

But it’s not all misery. In the film, where there is plenty to laugh at, the viewer also sees Van der Plas’ resilience. “When she noticed that the book about her received little attention, she recovered. And on the talk show Khalid and Sophie, she reversed the negative spiral when she spoke up for the residents of Budel, who are concerned about the asylum seekers in the village. With this she managed to express a broader sentiment in society and she is praised for that.”

What did Caroline herself think of the documentary? “She said to us: I thought it was a really nice document.”

