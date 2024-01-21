Crypto Analyst: This is how XRP can reach a value of 5 dollars

#Crypto #Analyst #XRP #reach #dollars

Is a major correction coming?

According to the analysis of crypto expert EGRAG, XRP could undergo a price correction in the short term, partly due to the strong connection of its price with that of Bitcoin (BTC).

Following the approval of the Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the US, Bitcoin experienced a correction from $48,500 to below $42,000 starting on January 10. This trend in Bitcoin suggests the possibility of a further decline, which will likely also have an impact on the price of XRP. EGRAG predicts that in this scenario, XRP could fall to as low as $0.28 before starting a recovery.

An XRP price of $5

Once in an uptrend, XRP price targets can rise quickly, with significant milestones at $0.60, $0.75, $0.95, and $1.30. Consistently exceeding these values ​​on a weekly basis would confirm the ongoing bull run and put the coin on course towards a value of $5. According to EGRAG, this price development can occur in a relatively short period of three months.

