Crystal Hefner on marriage to Playboy boss: ‘Was never really in love with Hugh’ | Stars

Seven years after the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, his widow Crystal opens up about their marriage and life in the infamous Playboy Mansion. “Everyone there has to sleep with an 80-year-old: everything has its price.”

Crystal was married to Hugh Hefner, who has died aged 91, from 2012 to 2017. A few months after she was invited to the Playboy Mansion as a 21-year-old, she entered into a relationship with the big boss.

Playmate

Her book Only say good things: surviving Playboy and finding myself will be published on January 23, in which she talks about her life as a Playmate. Following that publication, the American admits to People that she was ‘never really in love’ with her late husband. Hefner proposed to her on Christmas Eve 2010. At first she replied that she wanted to get married, but five days before the planned wedding date in June 2011, she broke off the engagement.

Crystal returned to her old flame Jordan McGraw, the son of television character Dr. Phil, only to make amends with Hugh Hefner. On December 31, 2012, they tied the knot and Crystal became his third wife. “It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone there has to sleep with an 80-year-old,” she says of life in the Playboy Mansion. “Everything has its price.”

