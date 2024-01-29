CSKA are on edge because of Heinz

#CSKA #edge #Heinz

One of CSKA’s main players, Tobias Heinz, has not yet resumed training, Tema Sport has learned. The Norwegian missed control with the Iranian Traktor on Thursday, after which Nestor El Maestro revealed he has an ankle injury that will keep him out for three to four days. So far the prognosis is correct and the technician is still recovering. He will almost certainly miss the sparring with Trencin.

It is not yet clear whether forward Duquesne Nazon will take part in it. He was expected in the red camp last night and should participate in the team’s activities today. If that happens, the Haitian should get minutes in the friendly as well. Fernando Karanga will certainly not play in it, even if he arrives at the army in Belek by tomorrow. The Brazilian has been out of action for 3 months and will need time to get fit.