CSKA interested in a Bundesliga player

CSKA is working hard on its winter selection. The midfielder of Darmstadt, who is last in the Bundesliga, is in the army’s plans for reinforcement after the New Year, writes “24 Chasa”.

The Reds are looking to bring in a defensive midfielder to solve their midfield woes. Among the players in the German team with contracts expiring at the end of the season is 29-year-old Fabian Schnelhardt.

Also playing in this team is 34-year-old Klaus Jazula, brother of former Litex player Jürgen Jazula, who is also his manager at the moment. The team also includes the new Bulgarian national team member – Fabian Nürnberger, who also acts as a defensive midfielder. His contract expires in the summer of 2026 and is currently valued at over 2 million euros.

Now CSKA coach Nestor El Maestro has Amos Yuga in the middle of the field, who is completely in the role of a defensive midfielder. Marcelino Carreaso can act as such, but the Venezuelan is more useful in a more offensive role.

The Serbian specialist also used Emmanuel Shakic and Thibaut Vion in this area. The former came with such a profile to the “Army” in September, but El Maestro relied on him primarily as a full-back.

According to “Tema Sport”, CSKA will also attract a central defender in the winter, while reinforcements are also being sought in the left defensive area.

