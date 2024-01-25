CSKA is on edge because of Karanga

The situation with striker Fernando Karanga, who was sensationally announced as a new addition to CSKA last Tuesday, is starting to cause concern. The news of the Brazilian’s return caused euphoria among many Reds fans, but after that there was no news, no word from him for eight days, and no official information about him joining the team’s camp in Turkey. It was originally expected to happen at the end of last week and then in the middle of this week. However, the army continues to train without the Brazilian.

As “Tema Sport” already wrote, he was not even in Bulgaria, as CSKA presented him without coming to our country. So it is not clear where the shooter has been for 8 days now, and whether he has passed the mandatory medical and functional examinations, or if this has yet to happen. Most likely, Karanga is in Brazil, and there seems to be some reason preventing him from going to Turkey.

It is possible that she is connected to the scandal in which Fernando got involved in April last year. Then he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence against his girlfriend. The attacker was subsequently released, continuing to live with the same woman and even currently expecting a child from her.

The delay in Karanga’s signing has CSKA on edge. The Army currently have only one typical center forward in Michael Estrada after Nazon left the team’s camp to finalize his transfer to Paphos. It is possible that the “Army” will strengthen their attack with another footballer until the end of the winter.

