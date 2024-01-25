CSKA officially explained what is happening with Karanga

#CSKA #officially #explained #happening #Karanga

CSKA issued an official position regarding the situation with Fernando Karanga, who has not yet joined the team, although his signing was announced last Tuesday.

The army clarified through its official website in the report about today’s control with AS Traktor, lost 0:1.

This happened shortly after coach El Maestro revealed that the striker had documentary problems in Brazil. This was the first official information on the subject in 9 days.

“Due to the great interest surrounding the transfer of Fernando Karanga, we would like to clarify that the footballer is finalizing documents in his native Brazil, and is expected to fly to Europe in the coming days.

The management was aware that a delay was coming, but in order to avoid media speculation surrounding the transfer, it was decided to announce the deal immediately after the contract was signed.

Let’s not forget that it is a practice in the West for new footballers to be announced in advance, and their arrival to follow weeks later,” announced CSKA.

“I have worked with Fernando and I know that he is a naturally gifted physical player. I hope that we will be able to get him in top form before the resumption of the championship,” said Nestor El Maestro after today’s defeat by Traktor.

