CSKA opened up and beat Slovaks for first success in Turkey, Nazon returned with a goal – BG Football – efbet Liga

The runner-up CSKA achieved their first victory during their training camp in Turkey after beating score 2:0 the Slovakian Trencin in his third control during his preparatory camp in Turkey. Tobias Heinz opened in the 53rd, and the returner in the lineup Duquesne Nazon put an end to the dispute in the 85th minute.

Photos: Startphoto.bg

The check was played at a high level and offered plenty of chances in front of both goals. In the second half, CSKA sat better on the field and managed to score some of its situations, and reserve guard Marin Orlinov made several excellent saves. Martin Stoychev, who appeared in the middle of the second half, made an unofficial debut for the people of Sofia.

Before today’s meeting, the “reds” suffered two defeats without scoring a goal – 0:2 against the Polish Korona Kielce and 0:1 against the Iranian Traktor. At the start of their training on home soil, the graduates of Nestor El Maestro won 5:3 against the second division Litex. Until the end of their camp in Turkey, CSKA will meet the ninth in the Czech Republic, Bohemians Prague (03 February), after which they return to home soil, where they will face Septemvri Sofia (10 February).

Today, Tobias Heinz started from the first minute, having missed the previous match due to slight pain and discomfort in his ankle. Due to accumulated fatigue, Dimitar Evtimov, Jurgen Matai, Ivan Turitsov and Marcelinho Carreaso took a rest, and the new addition Fernando Karanga also did not take part in the meeting.

The Bulgarian team started the match better and the first accurate shot was on their account. In the fifth minute, Matias Phaeton kept the ball well in front of the penalty area and combined with Michael Estrada on the right, after which the Ecuadorian shot, but the goalkeeper of Trencin saved. A minute later, Phaeton broke into the penalty area and shot diagonally, but Michal Kukuchka saved again.

The Slovaks did not slow down and soon after they created a good opportunity in their turn. Hilary Gong cut in from the right and the ball went to Njegos Kupusovic who laid it back for Matus Kmet who shot but his shot was saved by keeper Gustavo Busato.

Trencin found Busato’s goal again in the 14th minute when Eynel Soares raced Thibault down the left flank, got into the box and sent a low cross to Njegos Kupusovic, who shot but after the ricochet, the ball went out for a corner.

Trencin continued to look more often in forward positions, but gradually after the 25th minute, CSKA took the game and in turn began to conduct attacks on the goal of their Slovakian rival.

However, in the 31st minute, Kupusovic managed to reach the ball after a low cross to the near post, but Busato managed to intervene.

CSKA pulled one back in the 35th minute when the Slovaks hit the post. Enes Mahmutovic then failed to deal with a long ball that reached Kupusovic, who instantly fired dangerously with his left foot from the edge of the box, but the ball ricocheted off the crossbar, thumped in front of the goal line, and then a defender in red clear for a corner.

By the end of the half, the “Reds” were pressing, and a minute before the break Phaeton and Tobias Heinz played well on the left flank, but the Norwegian’s attempted cross ended with a ball on the outside of the net.

At the break for CSKA, the forward Dukens Nazon appeared, whose transfer to Paphos from Cyprus did not take place and he returned to the Bulgarian team.

In the 52nd minute, Trenchin sent the ball into the goal of Marin Orlinov, who entered the break, but the goal was not counted. After a cross from the right, Einel Soares wedged between Vion and Mahmutovic to cut the ball out of the air and into the net, but the goal was rightly disallowed for offside.

Just a minute later, however, CSKA opened the scoring with their first goal during their training camp in Turkey. Dukens Nazon played a technical back-heel for Phaeton on the right flank, who passed to Tobias Heinz in front of the penalty area. The Norwegian had time to adjust the ball, and with a not particularly strong kick on the ground from the edge of the penalty area, he irresistibly sent the ball into the lower right corner of the Slovakian’s goal for 1:0.

Shortly after the goal, Heinz could have scored a second goal, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper of Trencin.

Twenty minutes before the end of regular time, Martin Stoychev appeared on the field, making his unofficial debut for the “Reds”.

In the 73rd minute, Tobias Heinz, the scorer of the capital city in today’s match, got injured and had to be forced to be replaced. He was stepped on in his own penalty area by an opposing player and immediately signaled to headquarters that he would not be able to continue.

A minute later, the goalkeeper of the “reds” – Marin Orlinov, made an excellent save after a shot from the air by Skovaisha.

In the 85th minute, CSKA decided everything with a second goal. After a long touch, the ball found its way to Duquesne Nazon, and the Haitian took control on his chest, turned and with his comfortable right foot delivered a powerful shot that ricocheted off the post and then into Trencin’s goal for 2-0.

Seconds before the end of regular time, Orlinov had to intervene again, and he did it perfectly, keeping the first “dry” net for the “reds”.

In the second minute of added time, CSKA failed to score a third goal, when Danilo Asprilja went alone against the Slovakian goalkeeper, but failed to cross it.

FT ⚽ | CSKA – TRENCHIN 2:0

1:0 Tobias Heinz 53′

2:0 Duquesne Nazon 85′

Control Meeting, Winter Preparatory Camp 2024

Starting lineups of both teams:

CSKA: 1. Gustavo Busato – 15. Thibault Vion, 22. Enes Mahmutovic, 6. Khristian Petrov, 3. Seini Sanyang, 21. Amos Yuga (To)14. Tobias Heinz ⚽10. Jonathan Lindseth, 7. Ulaus Scarshem, 29. Michael Estrada, 11. Mathias Phaeton

Reserves: 12. Marin Orlinov (right), 4. Meno Koch, 8. Stanislav Shopov, 27. Lazar Tuferdzic, 17. Emmanuel Shakic, 20. Martin Stoychev, 23. Ilian Antonov, 16. Georgi Chorbadjiyski, 24. Mark-Emilio Papazov, 30. Danilo Asprilia, 9. Dukens Nazon ⚽

Head Coach: Nestor El Maestro

👥 | LINE-UP We go with this starting line-up for the final test of the Turkish training camp 🆚 @CSKA_Sofia 🇧🇬 👇 Kukučka – Kmeť, Bondarenko, Stojsavljević, Kozlovský – Ibrahim, Bariš, Hollý – Gong, Kupusović, Soares ⚽ #KickOff 🕐 1:00 PM CET

📲 #SOFTRE pic.twitter.com/mt5tihuiMZ — AS Trencin (@astrencin) January 30, 2024

TRENČIN: 99. Michal Kukuczka – 11. Matusz Kmet, 14. Taras Bondarenko, 15. Lazar Stojsavljevic, 4. Samuel Kozlowski, 27. Damian Barish (To)20. Rahim Ibrahim, 23. Dominic Holy, 10. Hilary Gong, 29. Niegos Kupusovic, 7. Einel Soares

Reserves: 30. Matus Slavicek (vr), 2. Samuel Bagin, 6. Tadeas Hajovski, 17. Lukas Demitra, 18. Sunday Jude, 19. Kelvin Pires, 84. Lukas Mikulay, 25. Lukas Skovaisha, Daniel Prekop, Brigt Donkor, 82 Emanuel Uchegbu

Head Coach: Ilia Stolitsa