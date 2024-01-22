CSKA prepares a new deal, takes another star striker

#CSKA #prepares #deal #takes #star #striker

After CSKA took Fernando Karanga and is about to sell Dukens Nazon to Cypriot Paphos, the Reds are working on a new transfer.

Manager Nestor El Maestro currently has three centre-forwards at his disposal in Michael Estrada, Marc-Emilio Papazov and Karanga, but Sportal claim the management want to increase competition in that position with another player.

In this regard, there are already marked players, but it is not 100% sure that the transfer will become a fact by the end of the winter transfer window. The main goal is to make the competition in attack deadly, especially for the start of the European tournaments in the summer.

If a suitable player is found and the financial parameters of his current club are within the capabilities of CSKA, he will be attracted right now, as the “reds” pursue two serious goals in the spring – a title and the Bulgarian Cup.

We remind you that Estrada, who is also an Ecuadorian national, is playing for “Army” on a loan contract until the summer, and for now it is not clear what his future will be after that.

Also Read:  The discoverer of Diablito Echeverri: "He has a mix between Maradona and Messi" | Interview with Daniel Brizuela, former recruitment director of River

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
Posted on
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Posted on
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
Posted on
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News