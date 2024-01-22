CSKA prepares a new deal, takes another star striker

#CSKA #prepares #deal #takes #star #striker

After CSKA took Fernando Karanga and is about to sell Dukens Nazon to Cypriot Paphos, the Reds are working on a new transfer.

Manager Nestor El Maestro currently has three centre-forwards at his disposal in Michael Estrada, Marc-Emilio Papazov and Karanga, but Sportal claim the management want to increase competition in that position with another player.

In this regard, there are already marked players, but it is not 100% sure that the transfer will become a fact by the end of the winter transfer window. The main goal is to make the competition in attack deadly, especially for the start of the European tournaments in the summer.

If a suitable player is found and the financial parameters of his current club are within the capabilities of CSKA, he will be attracted right now, as the “reds” pursue two serious goals in the spring – a title and the Bulgarian Cup.

We remind you that Estrada, who is also an Ecuadorian national, is playing for “Army” on a loan contract until the summer, and for now it is not clear what his future will be after that.