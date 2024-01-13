CTT installs a subsidiary that will manage Worten’s contact center in the former Expo headquarters

#CTT #installs #subsidiary #manage #Wortens #contact #center #Expo #headquarters

NewSpring, from the CTT group, won the competition for the management of Worten’s contact center and moved to the Báltico Building, the former post office headquarters that is the target of litigation with TAP.

The Báltico Building, in Parque das Nações, the former headquarters of CTT that should have been occupied by TAP, was the property chosen by the group led by João Bento to install NewSpring Services, the subsidiary that was chosen to manage the contact center from Worten. The CTT group company, which recently won the Sonae company competition, moved to the Báltico Building, in Parque das Nações in December, Jornal Económico knows.

NewSpring Services is a Consulting, Outsourcing Process Management, Back-Office and Front-Office company, with Contact Center operations, integrated into the CTT group, to which Worten assigned the management of its customer service center.

The CEO of NewSpring, Jorge Fróis, confirmed to Económico that the company won the management of the contact center in the last quarter of last year and settled in the Baltic Building, where some transformations were made. NewSpring created an autonomous social area for employees, Económico knows.

