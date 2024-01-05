CTT raises prices in February above double inflation – Telecommunications

#CTT #raises #prices #February #double #inflation #Telecommunications

CTT raises prices in February above double inflation

The postal operator increased prices by 6.58% on March 1 last year. The new update takes effect next month.

Mariline Alves

CTT – Correios de Portugal will increase the prices of the basket of correspondence, editorial mail and parcel services by 9.49% from February 1st, the company announced this Thursday.

The increase is more than double inflation in 2023, which according to the quick estimate stood at 4.3%.

The postal operator indicates that “this update is carried out in the context of the Universal Postal Service price agreement for the period 2023-2025 of July 27, 2022.” “Framed with the company’s tariff policy for the year 2024, this update corresponds to an average annual price variation of 8.91%, also reflecting the effect of updating special bulk mail prices”.

Last year, CTT raised prices by 6.58% from March 1st.

