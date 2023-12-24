CTT: Spain is already bigger and more profitable than Portugal in terms of orders

CTT even considered closing the operation in Spain, but did not do so and today the neighboring country’s market has a greater contribution than the Portuguese one in the parcels segment. And the goal is to continue to grow. “We are the main striker on the market in Spain. And we are, by far, the company that grew the most in the neighboring country over the last year [no segmento das encomendas]”, says João Bento, president of CTT, proudly.

The leap has been big. “We are growing 170% in volume in Spain. Our operation in this country is already larger than the Portuguese one and more profitable”, he adds. And pull out the gallons. “All this is done in full competition, it is an unregulated market in which there is no fixation of service levels, prices, density, or anything”, he emphasizes. “We have to guarantee the quality of what we deliver to our customers, otherwise we won’t survive, and we have to guarantee profitability, because this is a company that also has to remunerate its capital. And we have to do everything with happy workers and customers,” she explains. The parcel segment is on an upward trend. “We are gaining market share in Portugal and Spain.” And he also says: “We have set up 53 of our own operation centers in Spain, we are in all the provinces. We automated the biggest ones. Everything we are doing that works in Spain we do in Portugal. And what is good in Portugal we transport to Spain.”

