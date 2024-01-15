Cuba announces increase of up to 700% in transport prices –

The price of transport in Cuba will increase by up to 700% due to the increase in fuel prices in the country, which are expected to rise to 500%.

The announcement made this Monday, by the Cuban Minister of Transport, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, and the Vice Minister of Finance, Lourdes Rodríguez Ruiz, says that the change will come into force from February 1st, with normal gasoline , special, diesel and all fuels will be affected by this 500% increase.

Interregional plane and bus tickets are expected to increase by 300%, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

The government, which subsidizes almost all basic goods and services, announced, at the end of December, a series of measures aimed at reducing the budget deficit, at a time when the island is facing a deep economic crisis.

In the same statements, Dávila assured, however, that more than 70% of passengers will continue to pay the same amounts.

“The increases, which will come into force from March, result from the elimination of state subsidies”, he explained.

