Cuban vice president calls to maintain the unity of the G77 + China | News

During his opening speech at the Third Southern Summit of the Group of 77 and China, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa called for the unity of the coalition of countries to confront the maneuvers that try to divide the countries of the South.

The Cuban vice president specified that effective exercise and cohesive action is essential and urgent to change the current international order and get rid of the conditions of disadvantage created by centuries of colonialism, neocolonialism and dependence.

In his speech, Valdés Mesa recalled that 2023 was characterized by great challenges and complex processes; however, it also demonstrated how much they could achieve if they acted in a determined and concerted manner in defense of their legitimate interests and aspirations.

He also thanked the members of the Group for their efforts, which made it possible to advance in multilateral negotiations of interest to developing countries.

In that sense, he mentioned the successful Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G-77 and China, held last September in Havana, which was a meeting that was as necessary as it could not be postponed, from which we emerged stronger.

The Cuban vice president reiterated the satisfaction of being in African lands to which they are united by deep ties of brotherhood and solidarity.

The summit in Uganda is being held at a time when, faced with international crises such as the situation in the Gaza Strip or the conflict in Ukraine, many countries in the global south are demanding a greater voice in international organizations, including the Security Council of the ONU.

During the summit, it is expected that Cuba, represented by its vice president, Salvador Valdés, will hand over the rotating presidency of the group to the president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

The G77 + China is a coalition of nations that aims to promote collective economic interests and enhance joint negotiating capacity on important international economic issues.

