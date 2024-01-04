CULINARY ART – The delights of Malagasy chocolate to discover in Paris

Achille Rajerison introduces the flavors of Malagasy chocolate to Paris in March

Achille Rajerison, founder of the Edenia Chocolaterie school in Nanisana, is organizing a chocolate event called “Malagasy Chocolate Spring” in Paris.

Edenia Chocolaterie, under the direction of Achille Rajerison, is organizing the “Malagasy Chocolate Spring” event in Paris in March, highlighting the delights of local chocolate made by Malagasy artisans. This exhibition constitutes a unique opportunity to demonstrate Madagascar’s capacity to produce exceptional chocolates.

“We want to present Vita Malagasy, the authentic taste of Malagasy chocolate as well as local cocoa during this event in Paris. This aims to show that chocolate making in Madagascar is professional and can compete on the international stage. We will highlight Madagascar’s capacity to train chocolate experts, covering all stages, from cocoa cultivation to artisanal manufacturing, without resorting to the use of machines as is the case abroad. Delegations from Japan, Switzerland and other countries have come to Edenia to learn the art of chocolate, because we accompany them from A to Z, from the cultivation of cocoa to its transformation into chocolate,” underlines Achille Rajerison, director and founder of the Edenia Chocolaterie school in Nanisana. This event constitutes a valuable opportunity for Malagasy professionals in the chocolate industry to meet international customers, among whom the diasporas are at the forefront, as well as to attract foreign exhibitors to present their chocolate products in Madagascar in the future.

A distinctive flavor

“Such an event also aims to promote cocoa from Madagascar, grown in Ambanja, Manambato, Sambava and Brickaville. At each Malagasy cocoa exhibition, Canadians have praised the exceptional quality of our cocoa, considering it the best in the world. In March, we will present two hundred boxes of chocolate, five hundred bars and cocoa bean shells. In general, 100% cocoa chocolate is particularly awaited by foreign visitors, because it offers the authentic taste of Madagascar cocoa,” he explains. Achille Rajerison also adds that his main objective is to stimulate cocoa production in Madagascar to support farmers and promote learning about chocolate making through cocoa in all regions.

In its chocolate production, it uses only pure ingredients such as cocoa, sugar, milk and cocoa butter, which gives its chocolate a distinctive flavor. Note that Achille Rajerison founded the Edenia Chocolaterie school in Nanisana two years ago, offering training lasting one week to one month, open to all. Currently, he is expanding his school abroad by participating in various chocolate events.

Nicole Rafalimananjara