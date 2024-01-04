CULINARY ART – The delights of Malagasy chocolate to discover in Paris

Achille Rajerison introduces the flavors of Malagasy chocolate to Paris in March

Achille Rajerison, founder of the Edenia Chocolaterie school in Nanisana, is organizing a chocolate event called “Malagasy Chocolate Spring” in Paris.

Edenia Chocolaterie, under the direction of Achille Rajerison, is organizing the “Malagasy Chocolate Spring” event in Paris in March, highlighting the delights of local chocolate made by Malagasy artisans. This exhibition constitutes a unique opportunity to demonstrate Madagascar’s capacity to produce exceptional chocolates.

“We want to present Vita Malagasy, the authentic taste of Malagasy chocolate as well as local cocoa during this event in Paris. This aims to show that chocolate making in Madagascar is professional and can compete on the international stage. We will highlight Madagascar’s capacity to train chocolate experts, covering all stages, from cocoa cultivation to artisanal manufacturing, without resorting to the use of machines as is the case abroad. Delegations from Japan, Switzerland and other countries have come to Edenia to learn the art of chocolate, because we accompany them from A to Z, from the cultivation of cocoa to its transformation into chocolate,” underlines Achille Rajerison, director and founder of the Edenia Chocolaterie school in Nanisana. This event constitutes a valuable opportunity for Malagasy professionals in the chocolate industry to meet international customers, among whom the diasporas are at the forefront, as well as to attract foreign exhibitors to present their chocolate products in Madagascar in the future.

A distinctive flavor

“Such an event also aims to promote cocoa from Madagascar, grown in Ambanja, Manambato, Sambava and Brickaville. At each Malagasy cocoa exhibition, Canadians have praised the exceptional quality of our cocoa, considering it the best in the world. In March, we will present two hundred boxes of chocolate, five hundred bars and cocoa bean shells. In general, 100% cocoa chocolate is particularly awaited by foreign visitors, because it offers the authentic taste of Madagascar cocoa,” he explains. Achille Rajerison also adds that his main objective is to stimulate cocoa production in Madagascar to support farmers and promote learning about chocolate making through cocoa in all regions.

Also Read:  COPYRIGHT - The National Assembly adopts the Paul Bert Rahasimanana law

In its chocolate production, it uses only pure ingredients such as cocoa, sugar, milk and cocoa butter, which gives its chocolate a distinctive flavor. Note that Achille Rajerison founded the Edenia Chocolaterie school in Nanisana two years ago, offering training lasting one week to one month, open to all. Currently, he is expanding his school abroad by participating in various chocolate events.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Hierro got rid of Luis Puente for bad attitudes
Hierro got rid of Luis Puente for bad attitudes
Posted on
Omega-3 fatty acids could delay fatal lung disease, study says
Omega-3 fatty acids could delay fatal lung disease, study says
Posted on
Morning briefing: Slovakia is falling into the abyss, Pellegrini still has to try hard
Morning briefing: Slovakia is falling into the abyss, Pellegrini still has to try hard
Posted on
The US would introduce a new type of execution, but according to the UN, it could be classified as torture
The US would introduce a new type of execution, but according to the UN, it could be classified as torture
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News