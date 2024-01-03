Cumin is being withdrawn from the market, it failed laboratory tests

#Cumin #withdrawn #market #failed #laboratory #tests

Ground cumin, which did not pass laboratory tests, is being withdrawn from the market. This was pointed out by the Albert chain. However, the product was on sale in several online stores in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

This is a labeled product HEERA ROMAN CUMIN GROUND in a 100-gram package, batch 1R1010323 and the minimum shelf life date is December 2025. The supplier is the company DIMI TRADE. The country of origin of the product is England.

As Albert points out on his site, cumin has been withdrawn from sale based on laboratory tests. “We ask customers not to consume the product. Customers who purchased the mentioned goods in Albert stores have the opportunity to return the goods until 01/28/2024 and get their money back. We apologize for the situation,” states Albert.

Cumin is a slightly acidic and very distinctive spice that is used mainly in Indian, Mexican and Arabic cuisine. It is used with stewed and grilled meats, with vegetables, legumes and rice, in spicy sauces, with spicy cheeses and in various types of chalamades.

It is suitable for flavoring soups and various stews. It is used e.g. when pickling vegetables and cheeses. It is often used with mustard seeds at the beginning of cooking – it is fried in hot fat before the other ingredients are added.