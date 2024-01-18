Cup campaign in Trabzonspor! Here is Abdullah Avcı’s starting XI for Manisa FK match – Last minute Trabzonspor news

Trabzonspor is against Manisa FK to advance towards its biggest goal this season. Trabzonspor, which fell behind in the league race, focused on the Ziraat Turkish Cup. Abdullah Avcı and his students are very eager to bring this cup to the museum at the end of the season. The Black Sea giant hosts Manisa today in the 5th Round match. The goal is to advance to the round of 16. Here is Trabzonspor’s possible starting 11 for the Manisa FK match…

Trabzonspor When things did not go as he wanted in the league, he fell far behind Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray. However, the Ziraat Turkish Cup is still a big target for the claret-blue team. Coach Abdullah Avcı also states in every speech that Trabzonspor is very eager for the cup. Players also want to add this big trophy to their CVs.
Having defeated Çorum FK in the previous round, Trabzonspor’s opponent today is Manisa FK. The Bordomavians plan to continue on their way by defeating their rivals competing in the Trendyol 1st League.
POSSIBLE 11’S FOR TRABZONSPOR – MANİSA FK MATCH
Trabzonspor: Uğurcan, Mehmet, Hüseyin, Benkovic, Eren, Berat, Mendy, Bardhi, Visca, Fountas, Enis
Manisa FC: Alperen, Graovac, Alberk, Ensar, Sertan, Oğuz, Diallo, Burak, Bekir, Lima, Topalli
NO MUCH ROTATION
Abdullah Avcı attaches great importance to the Ziraat Turkish Cup. For this reason, he will not rotate much in today’s Manisa FK match. Uğurcan Çakır will be in the goal.
The defensive line will consist of Mehmet, Hüseyin, Benkovic and Eren. As usual, they will be fronted by the two insurance men, Mendy and Berat. Visca and Fountas will serve on the wings. Enis Bardhi will play in the number 10 position. In the Storm’s attack, Enis Destan, the shining star of this season, will look for goals.
NO 8 PLAYERS
Black Sea Storm is missing almost a team in today’s Manisa FK match. Paul Onuachu, Mahmoud Trezeguet and Nicolas Pepe joined the country’s national teams for the African Cup. Abdülkadir Ömür, Stefano Denswil, Jens Stryger Larsen, Mislav Orsic and Anastasios Bakasetas continue to be injured.
ENJOYABLE MATCH AT A SPORTS
The cup appointment where Trabzonspor will host Manisa FK at Papara Park will be on A SPOR screens. The excitement of the match, behind-the-scenes developments and live interviews can be watched moment by moment on A SPOR.

