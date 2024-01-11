Cupid hits Guido in the denouement of Winter full of love: ‘She makes me feel good’ | Show

#Cupid #hits #Guido #denouement #Winter #full #love #feel #good #Show

After weeks of dating, discovering and facing dilemmas, it became clear on Thursday evening in the denouement of Winter full of love that Cupid also hit Guido. The 43-year-old participant of the popular dating program had difficulty choosing between Esmeralda and Marja, but followed his heart and chose the latter. “She makes me feel good.”

Maxime Segers 11-01-24, 22:01

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access