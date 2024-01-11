Cupid hits Guido in the denouement of Winter full of love: ‘She makes me feel good’ | Show

#Cupid #hits #Guido #denouement #Winter #full #love #feel #good #Show

After weeks of dating, discovering and facing dilemmas, it became clear on Thursday evening in the denouement of Winter full of love that Cupid also hit Guido. The 43-year-old participant of the popular dating program had difficulty choosing between Esmeralda and Marja, but followed his heart and chose the latter. “She makes me feel good.”

Maxime Segers 11-01-24, 22:01

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  The government, on the alert after Transelectrica started losing the lawsuits with the former bosses, at the international arbitration courts: The settlement of disputes abroad is too expensive

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Red Sea Moves Away, Angry Iran Seizes US Oil Ship in Strait of Hormuz
Red Sea Moves Away, Angry Iran Seizes US Oil Ship in Strait of Hormuz
Posted on
BCP issues 400 million in AT1 debt with interest of 8.125%
BCP issues 400 million in AT1 debt with interest of 8.125%
Posted on
Tears of the Kingdom receives GOTY nomination for DICE Awards
Tears of the Kingdom receives GOTY nomination for DICE Awards
Posted on
▶ An Austrian defended before the security committee of the lower house the police intervention against the shooter at the faculty — ČT24 — Czech Television
▶ An Austrian defended before the security committee of the lower house the police intervention against the shooter at the faculty — ČT24 — Czech Television
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News