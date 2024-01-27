Curiosity photographed a famous symbol on Mars. Star Trek fans are excited

#Curiosity #photographed #famous #symbol #Mars #Star #Trek #fans #excited

While carrying out scientific tasks on the surface of Mars, NASA’s Curiosity rover sometimes entertains not only its management team on Earth. In one of the photos from January, even the untrained eye could recognize the Starfleet badge from Star Trek.

Curiosity has been traveling around the red planet for more than four thousand days, but it still remains true to its name. He curiously takes pictures of his surroundings and is currently climbing up the side of the Martian mountain Aeolis Mons. Back home on Earth, curious experts and enthusiasts browse the mission’s website and see what the new rover has found. And sometimes they have a good time, the website Space noticed.

This time, the image that Curiosity took on Aeolis Mons, also called Mount Sharp, on the 4062nd day of its mission with the left navigation camera attracted attention. Similarities with the ze symbol Star Trek series observed amateur astronomer Scott Atkinson, joking on the X Network. “I bet the Star Trek fans on the Curiosity team were grinning from ear to ear when this image came up on their screens,” Atkinson wrote.

Server Space recalled that Curiosity landed on Mars August 5, 2012 and since then it has been traveling on the surface of the planet and fulfilling its long-term tasks related to the search for conditions for life on the red planet.

In doing so, he now climbs the slope of Aeolis Mons, peering into its layers and examining where water flowed in Mars’ ancient past. “The different layers of Mount Sharp represent different eras of Martian history. As Curiosity climbs higher, scientists learn more about how the landscape has changed over time,” the mission management team explained earlier.

Searching for traces of ancient life

Curiosity’s long and successful mission contributed to sending a second rover four years ago. It got a name Perserverance and his main task is to search for traces of ancient life. Even his pictures can cause a stir, the website Futurism noticed some time ago.

Last summer, the rover took pictures of strange donut-shaped stones that scientists couldn’t quite explain. They didn’t even agree on whether it came from the planet itself, or whether it landed on its surface from space. “I can’t completely rule out that they are meteoritic in origin, but I think it’s very unlikely because we see a lot of pitted rocks in this area,” astronomer Jim Rice told CNN.

A delta-shaped formation reminiscent of the Star Trek emblem was also photographed in 2019 by a NASA satellite photographing Mars from its orbit. As described by the ScienceAlert website, such formations occur quite often on Mars and are related to ancient volcanic activity. At that time, the lava surrounded the sand dunes, which were later blown away by the Martian wind, leaving only solidified streams of lava. A similar phenomenon is known from Earth, but it was only recently observed and described by researchers on Mars.