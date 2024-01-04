CURRENCY MARKET – Operators demand stability of the Ariary

This was to be expected. Since the price of the ariary reached 5,000 against the euro, the value of the national currency has continued to fray and fluctuate on the interbank currency market. This does not fail to announce the trend for this new year where economic activities remain at a standstill and, this time, an approach of the ariary prices towards a new threshold, (that of the 5,000 ar mark). for one euro) seem to indicate the new situation for 2024.

The currency of this coin, without a bad pun, seems bitter for economic operators who see and experience on a daily basis a certain volatility and instability in the prices of the ariary whether in the medium or long term. This is due to the lack of dashboards on which to refer to the trends of the ariary which does not fail to worry many of them. For these actors in economic life, the time is no longer for alarmism in the face of this gradual rise in the price of the ariary. It is rather a question of knowing if one day, the national currency would see its prices stabilize in order to be able to carry out their activities in complete peace of mind. “The problem currently is that we don’t know what to expect with the ariary. It is no longer time to know whether the rate of the ariary will decrease or increase over time. The concern now is to see if we can expect stability of the national currency in the long term so that we can carry out our activities,” inquires an economic operator.

Morose

For some time, the State has been committed to waging war against capital flight and promoting the repatriation of currencies, supposed to rebalance the balance of payments and stabilize in any way the ariary on the currency market. Moreover, the latest export campaigns, that of litchi for example, should repatriate their first currencies within some time. In the meantime, the current economic climate remains gloomy in a large part of the sectors of activity on the Big Island. Operators are therefore demanding better visibility and transparency on possible long-term projections of the ariary on the Interbank Currency Market.

Itamara Randriamamonjy