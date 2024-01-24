Currency rates before the gunshot? Dollar (USD), euro (EUR) and Polish zloty (PLN) exchange rates in a trap – FOREX forecasts

#Currency #rates #gunshot #Dollar #USD #euro #EUR #Polish #zloty #PLN #exchange #rates #trap #FOREX #forecasts

fot. depositphotos

I definitely wouldn’t expect either a reduction or an increase in interest rates at this point. There are various predictions and forecasts, but – to be more reliable – we have to wait until March to provide information on what will happen in the second half of the year. I hope we will move on gradually interest rate cuts, but it is difficult to indicate when this will be at the moment. – said G. Masłowska.

As we expected, the zloty remained under slight pressure from sellers last week. When it seemed that the EUR/PLN rate would end last week by breaking above the level of 4.41, the statements of the Commissioner for Justice of the European Union supported the Polish currency. D.Reynders visited Poland to start negotiations on how to unlock subsequent tranches of EU funds. During the weekend, the Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, said that money from the structural funds should arrive at the end of March or at the beginning of April, and the first payment application amounts to EUR 6.9 billion. As a result, at the end of last week the zloty was the best performing currency in this part of Europe. In such conditions, the EUR/PLN exchange rate has a chance to stay closer to the lower limit of the current channel of 4.34 – 4.40, at least in the first half of the week. However, the direction of the Polish currency will be determined mainly by global events, and specifically further changes in market expectations regarding the date of interest rate cuts. We assume that their tempering on the side of the euro zone may be a factor pushing the EUR/PLN exchange rate towards the upper limit of the indicated range, i.e. the level of 4.40 in the second half of the week.

The expected relative stabilization of the Polish zloty exposes the USD/PLN exchange rate to changes resulting primarily from the development of the Eurodollar. Here, we expect considerable volatility, which will result from the rich calendar of macroeconomic data, and the most important event of this week will be the ECB meeting. Depending on the meaning of the incoming information, the fate of USD/PLN will be decided as to whether it will remain above or below the psychological level of 4.0.

EUR/USD

This week is full of macroeconomic data releases in major economies, which may be a source of volatility in Eurodollar rates. The most important event of the week will be the ECB meeting, the message of which may determine the direction of the eurodollar in the second half of the week. Earlier (Wednesday), preliminary readings of PMI indices in euro zone countries will be published, while Friday’s inflation data in the US may affect expectations regarding the Fed’s decision. Further “strong” readings from the US will reduce market expectations regarding the start date of interest rate cuts in the US, which may support the strengthening of the dollar. From the point of view of technical analysis, the proximity of resistance levels (1.0840 and 1.0806, i.e. the 200-day moving average) may, however, limit the pressure on a stronger dollar.

