Currency rates on January 19. The end of the week is marked by the strengthening of the zloty

“Today the zloty enjoyed greater interest,” commented Marek Rogalski, chief currency analyst at DM BOŚ, on Friday’s quotations of our currency (comparing them to the weak quotations of the Hungarian forint).

“As a result, since yesterday, the euro and dollar rates have fallen by almost PLN 0.04. The support comes from the votes coming from the Monetary Policy Council, which reinforces the scenario in which decision-makers may refrain from cutting interest rates this year. In a situation where the ECB and FED could lower them, then The zloty may quickly become the favorite of speculators,” added Marek Rogalski.

Understandably, the valuation of the zloty is influenced by the ongoing positive scenario of transferring European money to Poland (by the way, the conflict between Hungary and the EU weakens the forint).

“We have confirmation from the European Commission – Poland meets the last three conditions necessary for the full mobilization of structural funds – EUR 76 billion for the implementation of programs until 2027.” – wrote Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, on social media.

Structural funds are funds for the implementation of the EU cohesion policy. In the financial perspective 2021-2027, these are: European Regional Development Fund, European Social Fund+, Cohesion Fund, European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund, Just Transition Fund. Poland has over EUR 76 billion at its disposal.

EUR/PLN

Buying rate

4,3513

Selling rate

4,3548

Max

4,3920

Min

4,3530

Average exchange rate

4,3531

Reference rate

4,3851

USD/PLN

Buying rate

3,9934

Selling rate

3,9969

Max

4,0402

Min

3,9966

Average exchange rate

3,9952

Reference rate

4,0341

CHF/PLN

Buying rate

4,6003

Selling rate

4,6043

Max

4,6497

Min

4,5983

Average exchange rate

4,6023

Reference rate

4,6439

