Currency rates: unprecedented situation on currencies! Dollar (USD), euro (EUR), zloty (PLN) and pound (GBP) exchange rates – expert forecasts

We consider the tone of President Glapiński’s veiled announcements to be somewhat hawkish – we see no chance for interest rate cuts earlier than in the second quarter. The market is beginning to have increasing doubts as to whether the scale of cuts this year will be significant. The winner in this situation may be the zloty if the lack of reductions creates appreciation pressure on the currency.

What attracted attention on the currency markets was the unusually low volatility. Almost all major currencies ended the week with a move of no more than 0.5% from the start of the week, which is an unusual occurrence. Higher-than-expected CPI (consumer inflation) inflation in the US initially caused confusion and supported the appreciation of the dollar. However, before the end of the week, its rate normalized to some extent, as markets returned to pricing in the Federal Reserve’s March 80% interest rate cut after Friday’s lower-than-expected PPI (producer) inflation reading. This also led to declines in the yield of treasury bonds and an increase in risky assets.

This week will be quite quiet in terms of macroeconomic readings and central bank statements, but there will be numerous speeches by ECB and Fed officials. The speeches of Federal Reserve representatives will be particularly important – we will see whether the bank will continue to postpone market expectations regarding a rate cut in March and 165 bp. reductions in 2024. In our opinion, they are far too aggressive. As for this week’s data, which is still ahead of us, the most important will be December inflation in the UK (Wednesday, January 17).

The zloty continued its subdued depreciation last week. The EUR/PLN exchange rate was just above 4.35 on Friday, which is becoming an increasingly established reference point for the pair. The Monetary Policy Council, as expected, did not change the NBP interest rates. President Adam Glapiński suggested indirectly that cuts should not be expected in the first quarter of the year, and emphasized the uncertainty in the context of inflation changes in the second half of 2024. Investors have increasing doubts about the scale of policy relaxation, and some economists believe that the bank will leave interest rates unchanged until the end of the year. We still believe that there are indications for some policy relaxation in 2024, but high uncertainty in the context of inflation makes precise forecasts much more difficult. This situation is an opportunity for the zloty – the lack of reductions in NBP rates may put appreciation pressure on the currency.

Among the macro data, the most important last week were those regarding the current account. The surplus of EUR 1.3 billion in November was slightly lower than expected, but it increased its 12-month total. Further surpluses are good news for the zloty and support the belief that the Polish currency will remain strong.

This week we will focus on price dynamics. We started with a slight upward revision of December CPI inflation (from 6.1% to 6.2%). Its base measure will be published on Tuesday (16/01), and PPI on Friday (19/01). However, the fate of the zloty will depend to a greater extent on news from outside the country.

Economic data from the euro zone have not improved significantly and continue to show stagnation, but this has not yet translated into layoffs and employment remains at a good level. Last week’s retail sales reading was slightly better than expected, but turned negative year-over-year (-1.1%), marking the fourth monthly decline in the last five months.

The hawkishness visible at the December ECB meeting is slowly disappearing amid the dovish voices of many Council members. The November industrial production reading from earlier this week disappointed, showing a decline of 6.8% year-over-year. Numerous speeches by bank officials scheduled in the coming days, including president Christine Lagarde on Wednesday (17/01), should clarify the picture in the context of the ECB’s plans. Minutes from the bank’s last meeting published on Tuesday (16/01) will also shed some light on December’s announcements.

The slight upward surprise in December’s CPI inflation reading did not convince markets to revise expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in March. It seems that the momentum of the most important, basic measure of price growth is stabilizing just below 4%, which is far too high – the last straight line in the fight against inflation may turn out to be more difficult to overcome than investors expect. At the end of the week, however, the markets forgot about this issue for a moment, focusing instead on Friday’s lower than consensus PPI inflation reading.

High-frequency labor market data continues to show little or no easing, with the most reliable indicators suggesting that wages are growing at a rate above 5% in the face of strong economic growth and a very tight labor market. We still hope that the expectations regarding the Fed’s March rate cut will not materialize and that the dollar will therefore be strongly supported against European currencies in the short term.

The November GDP reading surprised on the upside, reducing concerns about a technical recession in the fourth quarter. The economy grew by 0.3% m/m after contracting by the same amount in October. If the latest PMI readings are to be believed, it seems likely that economic activity picked up again in December. This would help the British economy avoid a technical recession. However, we will have to wait until mid-February, when the quarterly report will be published, to confirm this thesis. However, the pound’s reaction to these data was limited.

This week’s data will put the Bank of England’s recent hawkishness to the test. In addition to the December CPI inflation reading (Wednesday, January 17), we will also learn November’s wage data and December’s employment data (Tuesday, January 16). Price and wage dynamics readings are expected to show a downward trend, but remain at levels significantly higher than in the euro zone and the USA. Core inflation remains close to 5% and wages are growing at a rate of almost 7% – both values ​​must decline significantly before the Council can start reducing interest rates.

