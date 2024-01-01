Current accounts, tax withholding on this money in 2024: how much will be lost

#Current #accounts #tax #withholding #money #lost

Pay attention, checking account owners: You can expect taxes to be withheld on certain money in 2024. Here’s what it’s all about.

Among the various features to consider when opening a current account, such as opening costs and commissions, one should not underestimate tax charges related to the account. There are two taxes foreseen by current account legislation. The first is stamp duty, the second is the withholding tax on credit interests that are accrued to the account.

To the bank applies a withholding tax of 26% on all interest income from the balance, i.e. from the money in the account. This is called withholding tax because it is deducted directly by the bank as a withholding tax, to then be paid to the State in favor of the account holder. A rate of 26% is therefore applied to gross interest. We can divide it into gross interest which does not consider withholding tax and net interests that consider it.

For example, choosing a current account from 2% gross ratewe will have a net rate of1,48%. On 2,000 euros deposited during a quarter, the gross interest is therefore 10 euros, but the account holder will see only 7.40 euros arrivegiven that 2.60 are removed for tax withholding.

In summary, therefore, in the event of credit interest on the sums in the account the withholding tax of 26% on interest must be paid. Credit or active interests are those that the bank recognizes to customers for depositing capital for financial operations. We remember that Stamp duty is also mandatory on all current accounts. This is a fixed amount, payable annually, quarterly or monthly.

For natural persons it costs 34.20 per year (persons are exempt with an average annual balance of under 5,000 euros). For legal entities the bubble is 100 euros per year. Note that many banks prefer it deal with the burden of stamp duty instead of making the account holder pay, offering advantageous offers, especially on online accounts.

To calculate the interest on the current account (and therefore the withholding tax) there is a simple formula. Interest = (deposited capital * interest rate * time)/36500. This will give you gross interest, from which you will then have to remove the account fees and withholding tax. Be careful in the case of stamp duty, because it must be considered the average balance of the account. This can be a kind of property tax, even with the fixed amount.

If you receive only one statement per year the stamp duty will be paid only once, paying 34.20 euros. In the case of a monthly statement we will have to pay 2.85 euros per month and in the case of a quarterly statement we will pay 8.55 euros per month. There is also the six-monthly option, with 17.10 euros every six months. Recall that for all these cases you pay only if the average inventorywhether monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually, exceeds 5,000 euros.