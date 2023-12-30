Currently, there are no negotiations regarding a “Schengen land” and there is no set deadline / The Bulgarian press claims that Vienna declared itself disturbed that the Romanians publicly announced the negotiations

#negotiations #Schengen #land #set #deadline #Bulgarian #press #claims #Vienna #declared #disturbed #Romanians #publicly #announced #negotiations

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said on Friday, December 29, that there must be visible progress in the protection of the EU’s external borders to reach the point where Bulgaria and Romania are accepted into “air Schengen” – the inclusion of the airports of two countries in the Schengen system, according to reports of the Bulgarian National Radio and the Bulgarian National Television, notes The Sofia Globe.

On 27 and 28 December, Bucharest and Sofia stated that a political agreement in principle had been reached with Vienna on the inclusion of Bulgarian and Romanian airports and ports in the Schengen system from the end of March 2024, while negotiations on the inclusion of land borders continue.

According to reports, Austria was disturbed by the fact that members of the Romanian government spoke about the Schengen negotiations and the agreement in principle while the talks were still ongoing, and the statements were a breach of the radio silence that had to be maintained until all aspects were finalized .

“Air Schengen will be introduced when the necessary conditions are met and firmly established,” Karner was quoted as saying by Bulgarian national radio.

“This means that the deployment of the military at the external borders of the EU will be significantly increased, especially Bulgaria-Turkey, but also Romania-Serbia, and the land borders will continue to be controlled, especially between Romania and Bulgaria. And these two countries must accept refugees, especially from Afghanistan and Syria – these are the clear conditions and the position that we have agreed, including the three countries,” he allegedly said.

“The (European) Commission and the (EU Council) Presidency must work on this position, which is of paramount importance for the preconditions for air Schengen. I want to clarify again what air Schengen means? It means entry through airports. For us, this is not a problem, because traffickers do not operate through airports,” he added.

According to Bulgarian national television, Karner urges the European Commission and the EU Council presidency to create a legal framework for the expansion of the Schengen airspace.

The Austrian conditions for “Air Schengen” foresee an expansion of the Frontex mission and an increase of financial resources from the EC for the stable protection of the external borders. Austria insists that these conditions be formalized in an official document, the BNT report said.

“In other words, after this political compromise that was announced recently, the European Commission is now tasked with preparing a binding legal text. It sounds very technocratic, but it is necessary, because otherwise you can write anything,” Karner would have said.

Austria is the only member remaining in the Schengen zone that has not given its consent to the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the zone, after the Dutch Parliament gave its consent on 21 December.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced, on Wednesday evening, that on December 23 it reached a political agreement with the Ministries of the Interior of Austria and Bulgaria for entry into Schengen with air and sea borders starting from March 2024, while negotiations for accession land will continue next year as well.

“On December 23, 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reached a political agreement together with the corresponding ministries in Austria and Bulgaria regarding the expansion of the Schengen Area with Romania and Bulgaria and the application of the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria at the air and sea borders starting with the month of March 2024, as well as the discussion in 2024 of its application at the land borders in close connection with the compensatory measures regarding the strengthening of border control and the application of the Dublin Agreement”, the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs states.