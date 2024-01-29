CURS survey – Marcel Ciolacu counts the success of Schengen: Iohannis is out of the power game

#CURS #survey #Marcel #Ciolacu #counts #success #Schengen #Iohannis #power #game

A CURS survey conducted at the national level, between January 15-27, indicates that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is seen as the main architect of Romania’s partial integration into the Schengen area.

According to the survey, 21% of the respondents see Marcel Ciolacu responsible for the partial integration into Schengen. At the same time, only 7% give credit to President Klaus Iohannis.

Also, 52% of respondents consider the partial integration into Schengen rather a victory, while 34% consider it rather a defeat.

