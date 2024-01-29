CURS survey – Marcel Ciolacu counts the success of Schengen: Iohannis is out of the power game

#CURS #survey #Marcel #Ciolacu #counts #success #Schengen #Iohannis #power #game
A CURS survey conducted at the national level, between January 15-27, indicates that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is seen as the main architect of Romania’s partial integration into the Schengen area.
According to the survey, 21% of the respondents see Marcel Ciolacu responsible for the partial integration into Schengen. At the same time, only 7% give credit to President Klaus Iohannis.
Also, 52% of respondents consider the partial integration into Schengen rather a victory, while 34% consider it rather a defeat.
Methodologies
- Sampling universe: adult population resident in Romania
- Sample size: 1082 respondents, voters aged 18 and over
- Maximum margin of error across the entire sample: +/-3% at a 95% confidence level
- Data collection method: face-to-face, at respondents’ homes
- Sample validation: based on the latest INS data
- Data are weighted by age
- Completion period: January 15 – 27, 2024