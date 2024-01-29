CURS survey – Marcel Ciolacu counts the success of Schengen: Iohannis is out of the power game

#CURS #survey #Marcel #Ciolacu #counts #success #Schengen #Iohannis #power #game

A CURS survey conducted at the national level, between January 15-27, indicates that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is seen as the main architect of Romania’s partial integration into the Schengen area.

CHECK OUT THE ENTIRE COURSE SURVEY HERE

According to the survey, 21% of the respondents see Marcel Ciolacu responsible for the partial integration into Schengen. At the same time, only 7% give credit to President Klaus Iohannis.

Read also: CURS poll: Parties at the start of 2024

Also, 52% of respondents consider the partial integration into Schengen rather a victory, while 34% consider it rather a defeat.

Methodologies

  • Sampling universe: adult population resident in Romania
  • Sample size: 1082 respondents, voters aged 18 and over
  • Maximum margin of error across the entire sample: +/-3% at a 95% confidence level
  • Data collection method: face-to-face, at respondents’ homes
  • Sample validation: based on the latest INS data
  • Data are weighted by age
  • Completion period: January 15 – 27, 2024
Also Read:  Elton John is the nineteenth person with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony | Music

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Meta hopes Apple Vision Pro will spark interest in Quest headsets’ – Gaming – News
‘Meta hopes Apple Vision Pro will spark interest in Quest headsets’ – Gaming – News
Posted on
FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP
FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP
Posted on
We had a functioning road network – then came the privatization craze
We had a functioning road network – then came the privatization craze
Posted on
EU forecast for Romania for the next 10 years: the number of employees over 65 will triple / Demand and supply of labor are disconnected
EU forecast for Romania for the next 10 years: the number of employees over 65 will triple / Demand and supply of labor are disconnected
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News