Customs clearance time reduced to three hours

The shelter of the two scanners impresses with its futuristic architecture.

The celebration of World Customs Day began yesterday at the Port of Toamasina with the inauguration of the Smart scanning installation, beating drums, the specialty of the Jefilahy group which hosted the party.

An official inauguration worthy of the event. It was yesterday in the very heart of the Port of Toamasina where the immense building housing the two scanners worth fifteen million dollars to process goods intended for import at the moment, was unveiled to the public.

Customs is switching to Smart scanning, a name more suited to current technological developments,” explained Ernest Lainkana Zafivanona, Director General of Customs, happy and proud of this achievement which he described as a jewel.

In practice, according to his clarifications, “risk analysis, whether in value or cash and many others, is done upon boarding with the collaboration of USAID. The diagnosis of the conformity of the declaration is carried out with the technical assistance of Artificial Intelligence provided by South Korean customs. This electronic manipulation reduces the need for administrative paperwork and reduces temptations to engage in corruption. The containers remain on the truck and go through the scanners. This avoids waiting that can last for days. Forcing drivers to keep watch at the Port while waiting for their turn. The main achievement will be a significant saving in customs clearance time. From thirty to three o’clock. We combined facilitation, control and speed.”

Loyal supporters

But there are also other expected benefits. As highlighted by Lantosoa Rakotomalala, President of the Board of Directors of the Economic Development Board of Madagascar, in her speech during the official speeches. “This tool will help improve the country’s attractiveness in terms of investment and make companies operating in the country more competitive.”

As for the Minister of Economy and Finance, Rindra Hasimbelo Rabarinirinarison, she recalled the main missions of customs. “Monitor the territory, preserve the interest of the nation and be the lever of economic development”.

Placed under the theme “Customs mobilizing its historic and new partners with clear objectives”, the celebration of International Customs Day was honored by the presence of some loyal supporters of Malagasy customs. For example, Adam Amoumoun, country representative of the African Development Bank, AfDB, clearly illustrated this choice of theme by granting one hundred and twenty-five computers, within the framework of the Corridor Development Program. and Trade Facilitation or PAC FC which provided customs with 5 million units of account from the ADB. The presence of Mokthar Benlamine, the eye and ear of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the Chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Korea was noted. The four-axis strategic plan and the thirty-one customs modernization programs are supported by around twenty donors or technical assistance providers.

Customs presented its technical and financial partners as well as its essential interdependent collaborators in their respective activities (economic groups, freight forwarders, transporters, organizations attached to ministries, etc.) with certificates of recognition.

Eric Ranjalahy