Customs clearance time reduced to three hours

The shelter of the two scanners impresses with its futuristic architecture.

The celebration of World Customs Day began yesterday at the Port of Toamasina with the inauguration of the Smart scanning installation, beating drums, the specialty of the Jefilahy group which hosted the party.

An official inauguration worthy of the event. It was yesterday in the very heart of the Port of Toamasina where the immense building housing the two scanners worth fifteen million dollars to process goods intended for import at the moment, was unveiled to the public.

Customs is switching to Smart scanning, a name more suited to current technological developments,” explained Ernest Lainkana Zafivanona, Director General of Customs, happy and proud of this achievement which he described as a jewel.

In practice, according to his clarifications, “risk analysis, whether in value or cash and many others, is done upon boarding with the collaboration of USAID. The diagnosis of the conformity of the declaration is carried out with the technical assistance of Artificial Intelligence provided by South Korean customs. This electronic manipulation reduces the need for administrative paperwork and reduces temptations to engage in corruption. The containers remain on the truck and go through the scanners. This avoids waiting that can last for days. Forcing drivers to keep watch at the Port while waiting for their turn. The main achievement will be a significant saving in customs clearance time. From thirty to three o’clock. We combined facilitation, control and speed.”

Loyal supporters

But there are also other expected benefits. As highlighted by Lantosoa Rakotomalala, President of the Board of Directors of the Economic Development Board of Madagascar, in her speech during the official speeches. “This tool will help improve the country’s attractiveness in terms of investment and make companies operating in the country more competitive.”

Also Read:  Tesla's mysterious plans. A new car from Elon Musk is coming

As for the Minister of Economy and Finance, Rindra Hasimbelo Rabarinirinarison, she recalled the main missions of customs. “Monitor the territory, preserve the interest of the nation and be the lever of economic development”.

Placed under the theme “Customs mobilizing its historic and new partners with clear objectives”, the celebration of International Customs Day was honored by the presence of some loyal supporters of Malagasy customs. For example, Adam Amoumoun, country representative of the African Development Bank, AfDB, clearly illustrated this choice of theme by granting one hundred and twenty-five computers, within the framework of the Corridor Development Program. and Trade Facilitation or PAC FC which provided customs with 5 million units of account from the ADB. The presence of Mokthar Benlamine, the eye and ear of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the Chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Korea was noted. The four-axis strategic plan and the thirty-one customs modernization programs are supported by around twenty donors or technical assistance providers.

Customs presented its technical and financial partners as well as its essential interdependent collaborators in their respective activities (economic groups, freight forwarders, transporters, organizations attached to ministries, etc.) with certificates of recognition.

Eric Ranjalahy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)
Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)
Posted on
Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her
Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her
Posted on
from the jungle and brothel to a housewife with two children
from the jungle and brothel to a housewife with two children
Posted on
The good name of the president of the NBP is expensive. Expenses revealed
The good name of the president of the NBP is expensive. Expenses revealed
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News