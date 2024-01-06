Customs seize 56 kg of precious stones

56.85 kilos of gemstones were seized yesterday by customs

Hand in the bag. Just a few days into the new year, customs indicated that they had intercepted and seized a quantity of 56.85 kilos of gemstones. This attempt to illicitly export precious stones was foiled yesterday at the customs premises in Mamory Ivato following a false declaration to its agency according to the General Directorate of Customs. Thus, the net closed on four Malagasy nationals as well as a Sri Lankan for the aforementioned charge. According to customs, which provided its explanations in the evening, “After the expertise carried out by the customs services, it was defined that it was indeed a gemstone and not labradorite, crystal or of quartz as mentioned in the declaration made to customs”, it is indicated.

As this is a customs offense, the defendants, designated as having made a false declaration, are subject to the sanctions provided for by the customs administration in the event of a false declaration. Unless there is an imperative change in the texts, the latter risk “a fine of between one and one and a half times the value of the object of fraud and imprisonment of six months to one year”, if we refer to the law n°2022-012 of 07/21/2022 concerning customs offences.

Itamara Randriamamonjy