Cuteness: a camera brought down the tiny creature, which was always rearranging a man’s shed

Serious power resides in a tiny body.

A nature photographer, Rodney Holbrook he noticed that someone or something in his shed was always tidying up, because everything from clothespins to plugs to nuts turned up in different places than where he left them.

To find out what happens when he is not there, he installed a camera. This turned out to be a pretty good idea, as he managed to figure out who the perpetrator was, but he must have been very surprised when he managed to eavesdrop on the culprit.

On the recording a mouse is visible, the tiny animal always kept order in the shed. And based on the videos, despite its size, it can handle all kinds of objects, it was even able to carry a bundle of cables.

According to Holbrook, this is not the first time he has encountered such a rodent. In 2019, when he lived in Briltol, a mouse helped to keep his shed tidy, but he did not think that this would ever happen to him again.

Since then, the man reportedly does not bother to pack, if he forgets to put things back in the box, they will be back in their place in the morning.

(via hvg.hu)

