Cuxhaven: A teenager stabs a classmate in the classroom

As of: 1:28 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

A teenager stabs a classmate in the classroom

In front of her classmates, a teenager injured another girl with a knife in a Cuxhaven school. According to the police, there is no danger to life. The background to the knife attack was an argument between the suspect and the victim.

A girl attacked and seriously injured a classmate with a knife at a school in Cuxhaven. The victim was taken to a hospital. The police are on site. There is no danger to other people.

In front of her classmates, a teenager seriously injured another girl with a knife in a Cuxhaven school on Thursday morning. The injured person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, a police spokesman said. There is no danger to life.

The background to the knife attack was an argument between the suspect and the victim. It was initially unclear what the dispute was about.

The crime took place in the classroom of a primary and secondary school in the Lüdingworth district. It has not yet been clarified whether there was a teacher in the room. The spokesman emphasized that there is no danger to other students or teachers and there is no crime. The crime was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Lower Saxony’s Minister of Education Julia Willie Hamburg (Greens) announced a detailed investigation into the knife attack. “I am deeply shocked by this act in one of our schools,” she said. “At these moments, my thoughts are with the injured girl, her family and the entire school community.”

Minister Hamburg said: “I hope that the student will recover very quickly and wish her, the family and the school community a lot of strength to come to terms with this experience.”

Police cars and an ambulance are parked in front of the school in Cuxhaven

Source: dpa/Kai Moorschlatt

It is still unclear what led to “this terrible act so shortly before the start of the Christmas holidays,” said Hamburg. “The case will now be clarified in detail. We will support the students and the staff as best we can.”

Two knife attacks at schools caused a stir this year. At the end of May, a 17-year-old seriously injured a 16-year-old with a knife in a toilet at a vocational school in Wildeshausen near Bremen. The teenager was convicted of attempted malicious murder by the Oldenburg regional court in November and ordered that he be placed in a mental hospital.

In January, a 17-year-old student stabbed a 55-year-old teacher in a classroom at a vocational college in Ibbenbüren, north of Münster on the state border with Lower Saxony. In April, the teenager was found dead in the Herford correctional facility.

