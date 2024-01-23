Cyber ​​war: Swedish intelligence recruits new experts | Sweden

#Cyber #war #Swedish #intelligence #recruits #experts #Sweden

FRA, one of Sweden’s most secret intelligence services, is looking for new experts – with a unique advertisement.

Never before in the Defense Radio Agency’s roughly 80-year history has the agency gone public in this way to find the foremost experts in cyber and IT security.

The Cold War, which has not only returned but turned into a red-hot one, has placed Sweden’s most secret authority ever closer to the central center of Swedish total defence.

FRA, with headquarters on Lovön outside Stockholm, is a civilian authority within the intelligence service with a specialty in signals intelligence.

Recently, the headlines about FRA have mostly been about one of the agency’s employees: the “FRA woman” who, together with her husband, called the top soldier, was detained on suspicion of gross illegal position with a secret mission. She is still a criminal suspect, but has been bought out of the authority for a year’s salary.

The practically super-secret authority, with over 1,000 employees and a budget of around two billion kroner, has now in several stages begun to open the door to its operations when looking for new talent for the various parts within FRA.

FRA’s guardhouse is the only place that is allowed to be photographed. The facility is classified as a protected object.

FRA’s discreet recruitment advertisement

In their own ad, rather discreetly on the authority’s website, they try to attract interested people to an open meeting which they themselves call a “drop-in event”.

“Use your skills to protect Sweden – become part of Sweden’s intelligence service”, lures FRA.

The meeting place is a hotel in central Stockholm where interested parties can meet some of FRA’s experts who answer questions. But you have to be a Swedish citizen to have the chance for a job.

FRA’s unique advertisement on its website where the agency now wants to attract new talent to the intelligence service.

It is the increasingly intense cyber war that has forced the FRA to prioritize the cyber area harder.

– We are growing. The authority will be bigger than ever. At the same time, there is a certain type of expertise that we really work hard to get, says Björn Lyrvall, FRA’s director general and thus the authority’s top manager.

Björn Lyrvall says that you are in a tough job market where there is a tug of war for the very best. The authority has also started showing off at universities and colleges, something that would have been completely impossible before when it was largely hidden behind secrecy.

The cyber war is going on around the clock and almost always with hidden senders.

You are out recruiting via social media.

– It is a balance. Of course we have to keep the secrets, be secretive, at the same time we need to be more known in society. Awareness of the authority has increased, but is still low. We will do a lot more to make ourselves more known and familiar in the categories that could be potentially interested in applying for a job with us.

One of the Armed Forces’ signals intelligence plane.

FRA falls under the Ministry of Defense and is part of the Swedish intelligence service.

The customer is the Government Office, the Armed Forces, the Security Police and the National Operational Department, NOA, within the open police.

FRA is financially prioritized in the state budget.

The business of signals intelligence is carried out with the help of aircraft, secret fixed stations, the signals intelligence ship HMS Orion, which is now replaced by the new super-modern HMS Artemis.

The Swedish signals intelligence plane with the designation SVF 680 on a loop in Finnish airspace on the border with Russia on Tuesday.

The aircraft operated mainly in the Baltic Sea for a long time. After the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the plane has often also flown in Polish airspace on the border with Ukraine and has also become a feature of the air in Finland on the border with Russia. As recently as Tuesday, one of the planes was operating in Finnish airspace not far from St. Petersburg.

FRA maps Swedish gang criminals – outside Sweden

In addition to its traditional intelligence mission, the agency has surprisingly also become hot in the hunt for international gang criminals who move across national borders.

– There is no change or change in the law. But it has perhaps become more accentuated, says Björn Lyrvall.

FRA head, director general Björn Lyrvall.

However, he does not want to reveal exactly what the FRA does in the area of ​​gang crime, but says:

– We know the dimension that deals with international ramifications. There must be an international dimension for FRA to come into the picture with our work and signals intelligence. It is something that we are working on being able to deliver.

What can you do in practical terms?

– We can support NOA (the police’s national operational department) with mapping with international branches of the criminal networks. I won’t go into exactly what kind of business it is. But it is about mapping international gang crime networks.

The government’s order to the FRA on serious cross-border crime

The Norwegian Defense Radio Agency must give an account of how the authority strengthened its support for the Police Authority in the work to combat serious cross-border crime.

Source: Government regulation letter 2023

