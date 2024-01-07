Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty can’t complain about lack of interest

The authors of Cyberpunk 2077 managed to put their creation in a respectable state despite the difficult start. The game gained attention both thanks to the successful Edgerunners series and the significant update 2.0. However, the interest is not only in the basic game, which is shown by the latest statistics of the creators, which present that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has been played by at least five million players across platforms. Yes it’s right. Years later, CDPR shows again that its games really don’t have to worry about sales.

Five million copies sold is a very respectable result for an expansion, which is rarely achieved in the gaming industry. The creators themselves for this success Thank you the community simply wouldn’t be able to do it without her. It’s a real shame that their work hasn’t seen more content. Fans would no doubt be delighted to return to NightCity, which has already undergone a sufficient amount of repairs, and experience something truly unique there.

