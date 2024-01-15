Cybertruck owner shared his disappointments ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Cybertruck #owner #shared #disappointments #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

After numerous delays, Tesla’s Cybertruck went into production last year. At first, it appeared that it was intended only for Tesla employees and select privileged buyers. However, now it is the turn of the first “ordinary” customers of the brand who own a Cybertruck and share their first-hand impressions. One such shared his frustrations on a forum, revealing significant quality issues, especially considering the $100,000-plus price tag. Despite initial disappointment in terms of range, limited configurations and higher-than-promised costs, a closer look at its technology reveals an intriguing electric pickup truck.

The view, shared on the CybertruckOwnersClub forum, highlights the overall “A-” build quality for Tesla, with minor issues like misaligned panels and problematic turn signal control. Notably, there is a visible gap at the rear end of the cargo area where the hood flaps overlap, raising concerns about the Cybertruck’s pre-shipment inspection and overall build quality. The extent of this problem with Cybertruck remains uncertain; it is not clear if this pickup is an isolated case or if others may have the same problem.

Given the heavy involvement of robots in the production of the Cybertruck, it is likely that this problem is not unique. The owner, Susu2142, highlights a more pronounced issue with the blinker, stating that it doesn’t work about 30% of the time. While he plans to address the turn signal issue with Tesla, there is no confirmation of raising the issue with the body panels. On the plus side, the owner expresses satisfaction with the impressive steering, more than adequate acceleration and the huge amount of attention it receives.

