Cyclist dragged several meters after collision with van

#Cyclist #dragged #meters #collision #van

A cyclist was injured in a collision with a company van in Sint-Oedenrode on Monday afternoon. The van continued to drive after the accident while the victim was dragged several meters, the police reported on social media. Later Monday evening, the motorist reported to the station.

After the collision, the victim was left in a helpless condition on the roadside and was eventually taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

After the accident, a witness drove after the van and saw that the driver fled at high speed via the Sloef. Part of the bumper was found at the scene of the accident.

The accident happened just before six o’clock on the Zuidelijk Randweg in Sint-Oedenrode.