CYCLOGENESIS RISK – Two suspicious areas under surveillance

There is no low-pressure circulation yet, for the moment, according to this forecaster, Mamy Andriamirado.

Two cyclones could form near Madagascar soon. Currently, two suspect areas are under surveillance, one in the Indian Ocean and the other in the Mozambique Channel. “The risk of the formation of a cyclone in the northeast of Madagascar, in the Indian Ocean, at the end of this week, is becoming significant. For the case of the suspicious area in the Mozambique Channel, there is not much to say yet. We will see its evolution after the training of the other,” said Mamy Andriamirado, forecaster in the weather forecast service at the General Directorate of Meteorology, yesterday. There is no precision yet on the trajectory and intensity of this future cyclone. “For the moment, there is no low pressure circulation yet. This system could form east of Antalaha, around Saturday. This is where all the conditions will be met. It is from there that we could have details on its intensity and its trajectory,” continues this technician.

Preparations for the possible passage of a cyclone in Madagascar are beginning, in particular, for Antananarivo. To do this, the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) brought together at its headquarters in Antanimora, Monday afternoon, the Urban Commune of Antananarivo, the Rapid Intervention Fund, the Protection Authority against the flooding of the Antananarivo plain (Apipa), Territorial planning.

Miangalya Ralitera

