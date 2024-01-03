CYCLONIC ASSESSMENT – Alvaro leaves behind thousands of victims

Disasters in Ambahikily Morombe

Four thousand five hundred. This is the number of victims recorded provisionally, after Alvaro’s passage through the regions of Menabe, Atsimo-Andrefana and Matsiatra Ambony, on January 1 and 2. This is the provisional damage assessment as of January 2 at 6:30 p.m., established by the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC). Four thousand one hundred of them are in Manja, and four hundred are in Morombe. These have been moved. Nine hundred and thirty huts were flooded in Manja and Morombe. In Manja, six houses collapsed, and two in Fianarantsoa. In Beroroha, two hundred hectares of rice fields were flooded.

No deaths reported until yesterday.

This damage could further increase. Alvaro continued to bring heavy rains to the Matsiatra Ambony region and the South-East last night. “The water is starting to rise. But the situation is not alarming, for the moment. There are no flooded houses yet, so no displaced people,” says Rasidimanana, MP for Manakara, reached by telephone. Rain also fell in Mananjary and Farafangana, but no major damage was reported.

Sea trip south of Mananjary

Alvaro has been at sea since last night around 10 p.m. Its exit was located between Vatovavy and Fitovinany, south of Mananjary, as estimated by the weather forecast late yesterday afternoon. At 5 p.m., it was still near the Fianarantsoa district, with a wind of 40 km per hour and gusts of 60 km per hour. It was moving at a speed of 15 km per hour, towards the East. This bad weather could, again, bring stormy showers, to Vatovavy, to Fitovinany, to Atsimo Atsinanana, to Tolagnaro, to the east of Matsiatra Ambony and Ihorombe. Elsewhere, the weather would be stormy.

Miangalya Ralitera