CYCLONIC DAMAGE – Alvaro causes five deaths and sixteen thousand victims

The delivery of food and operational resources is underway for Morombe, the Alvaro impact zone

Alvaro caused significant damage in the regions he crossed. Residents of these regions are not yet out of the woods.

Alvaro caused the death of five people, according to the provisional report from the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) last night. The victims, one in Beroroha, three in Manakara Atsimo and the fifth in Vohipeno, lost their lives by drowning. The number of victims has also increased. The latest statistics from the BNGRC speak of sixteen thousand victims, including seven thousand nine hundred in the Fitovinany region, seven thousand eight hundred in the Menabe region, four hundred and twenty in the Atsimo-Andrefana region and eleven in the Ihorombe region. Eight thousand four hundred people were displaced. Two thousand six hundred huts are flooded in Vohipeno, and one thousand two hundred in Manja. Four hundred huts were damaged and eighty-two huts were destroyed in Manja. These two districts were the most affected.

Although this cyclone is already far from Madagascar, the torrential rains it brought continue to cause damage in certain localities. In Manja and Vohipeno, the water level would continue to rise even though it had stopped raining. “Villages, like Ampasy, are flooded by the flooding of the Mangoky river,” says an authority in Manja. Same thing in Vohipeno.

“Intense rains hit our region. They have already stopped, but with the seven rivers in the region, flooding is inevitable. The water even continues to rise. Victims continue to reach accommodation sites in Vohipeno,” indicates a source in Fitovinany.

One week

The victims would be left to their own devices. In Manja, accommodation sites would not be operational. “No food, no equipment. Those who have to leave their place of residence are welcomed by their families. Emergency responses are, for the moment, impossible due to the difficulty of access to this district. Only the air route is possible. The land route will have to wait at least a week for it to be accessible. If we had precautionary stocks, the situation would have been different,” continues the source. Authorities in Manja and Vohipeno explain the urgency of the supply of food and basic necessities for the disaster victims.

Miangalya Ralitera