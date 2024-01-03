CYCLONIC DAMAGE – Cutoff of the RN7 in Mahazengy at PK 416

Part of the road collapsed in Fianaratsoa

The passage from Alvaro to Fianarantsoa made traffic on national road 7 (RN7) impossible. This road linking Antananarivo to Toliara has been cut at PK416+300, in the village of Mahazengy, since yesterday at 6 p.m., and for an as yet undetermined duration. Heavy rains caused part of the road to subside. At first, only heavy goods vehicles were banned from traffic. “Faced with the evolution of the damage, public works technicians took the decision to completely suspend traffic for all types of vehicles, in order to avoid fatal accidents. Only 1.40 m of rollable width remained. While this rolling width is cantilevered,” indicates the regional directorate of Public Works in the Matsiatra Ambony region, yesterday. Several vehicles and passengers have been stuck on both sides of this cut portion of the road since yesterday.

Transshipment

No deviation possible, until yesterday. The alternative, for those in a hurry, is transshipment, even “for ambulances”. “The feasible deviation is further away, but it is only possible for off-road vehicles,” notes this technician.

This situation may last for a few more days. To restore traffic on the RN7, the Ministry of Public Works will install a Bailey bridge there.

“In the event of an emergency situation, such as this one, interventions are carried out as quickly as possible,” underlines a source from this ministry. The departure of the vehicle which transports this Bailey bridge from Antananarivo to Fianarantsoa was scheduled for yesterday evening. He should arrive in Fianarantsoa this morning. According to forecasts, the installation work on this Bailey bridge could last between three to four days.

Miangalya Ralitera

