CYCLONIC DAMAGE – Reopening of the RN7 in Mahazengy

The modular bridge installed at PK416 in Fianarantsoa.

Traffic on National Route 7 resumes. Installation work on the modular bridge at PK 416+300 has been completed. It has been operational since Saturday. Any type of vehicle can now circulate there, after 48 hours of interruption.

The Ministry of Public Works proceeded with the installation of this modular bridge in Mahazengy Fianarantsoa, ​​in the face of the road cut, which occurred after the passage of cyclone Alvaro in the Haute-Matsiatra region, Tuesday. Part of the road at PK 416+300 has subsided following the heavy rains brought by this bad weather. The road was closed overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday to avoid accidents. Emergency work was carried out to temporarily restore traffic during the day on Wednesday. Teams from the Ministry of Public Works began installation work on this bridge on Thursday, lasting 48 hours. The work was completed on time.

Miangalya Ralitera