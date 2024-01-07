Czech aid for Ukraine: psychedelics for war trauma

#Czech #aid #Ukraine #psychedelics #war #trauma

In February, two years will pass since the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, and in recent days Putin’s regime has increased its missile attacks. This onslaught negatively affects the mental health of the Ukrainian military and population.

And it is precisely in this area that Czech experts want to assert themselves as part of the reconstruction of Ukraine. The team around the head of the Department of Psychiatry and Medical Psychology at Karlov Jiří Horáček University started the preparation of a project with Ukrainian institutions to help treat the consequences of war trauma – in soldiers and civilians – using psychedelics.

“War traumas often turn into so-called post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is one of the most severe disorders that tends to remain stable and affect the rest of a person’s life. Without treatment, it usually does not go away on its own, and even its symptoms do not tend to diminish over time,” Horáček, who is the head of the Center for Advanced Studies of the Brain and Consciousness at the National Institute of Mental Health (NÚDZ), told Seznam Zprávám.

“Treatment is therefore of long-term, absolutely essential importance. Unfortunately, current treatment options for PTSD are quite limited, so new avenues must be sought. And that is our task,” he added.

His activity is welcomed by the government representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine Tomáš Kopečný. “Professor Horáček has been extremely active for a long time and he succeeds in combining the necessary help for Ukrainian victims of Russian aggression with the benefit to our own health care system,” Kopečný told Seznam Zprávám.

How does it work?

How does psychedelic therapy work in practice? Psychiatrist Tomáš Páleníček describes psychedelics as natural (plants, mushrooms, extracts) or synthetic psychoactive substances that induce an altered state of consciousness after use. Changes in perception, experience, emotions and thinking are characteristic.

“Psychedelics-assisted therapy tries to work with the content of the experience on the one hand, while at the same time taking advantage of the quick positive effect on mood and overall well-being (good living conditions), and thanks to their synergy, to make the dynamics of therapeutic work more efficient,” he told Seznam Zprávám.

“Psychedelics can thus be a de facto catalyst for psychotherapeutic work. We hypothesize that psychedelic-assisted therapy is most effective in someone who is already engaged in the therapeutic process,” added the researcher (see box at the end of the article for more details).

Waiting for clinical trials

Last April, doctor Jiří Horáček was in Lviv and Kyiv investigating the situation in the field of psychiatry and mental health in regions affected by the war. He spoke, among other things, to medics working at the Bachmut trenches and concluded that psychedelics could be used for treatment. In addition, in a way that would be simple and accessible even for less experienced experts due to the application.

“My colleagues and I have prepared an innovative protocol for the treatment of PTSD. This procedure includes elements of so-called psychedelic assisted therapy, for which we use the unique effect of the substance ketamine. We then combine ketamine treatment with a simple application for a computer or tablet, which to some extent can replace a psychotherapist,” explained Horáček, who specializes in brain imaging and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

However, to verify the effectiveness of the treatment, it is necessary to carry out a clinical study. “The price of a similar study is at least between 10 and 20 million crowns,” added the head of the psychiatric clinic.

Jana Bednářová, head of the Foundation Fund for Psychedelics Research Psires, who coordinates scientific projects related to psychedelics-assisted psychotherapy, adds: “Psychedelics-assisted psychotherapy will only be able to be integrated into regular medical practice based on convincing results of clinical studies. The purpose of the Psyres foundation fund is to raise funds for the implementation of clinical studies focused on the potential of psychedelics from the public and private donors.”

Sensor in Brussels

Horáček’s expert team also relies on support in Brussels. From 2021, the Czech consultant Viktor Chvátal has been working within the PsychedelicsEurope organization to legalize the medical use of psychedelic substances in therapy at the European level.

“We are trying to push the idea that mental health should be an implicit part of the reconstruction of Ukraine. In the context of mental health, we can specifically talk about the potential of the medical use of psychedelic substances in therapy. Just as in the case of the EU, when it was one of the priorities of the Czech presidency, so also in the context of the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Czech Republic can be the leader of the agenda for the entire EU in terms of mental health,” Chvátal told Seznam Zprávám.

It is based, among other things, on information from the Ukrainian field, where it is in contact with scientists and doctors. Based on this, he wants to raise awareness of the utility of the medical use of psychedelics in the treatment of the consequences of trauma within European institutions, primarily by connecting researchers from member states and EU officials.

The topic of Ukraine for 2024 has become one of the main topics of the intra-parliamentary group on the medical use of psychedelics, which PsychedelicsEurope helped to establish in May last year.

“In the legislative field, the ongoing revision of European pharmaceutical legislation can be crucial for innovative therapies. This will be prescribed in national legislation over the next few years. This package aims, among other things, to support the independence and competitiveness of the innovative pharmaceutical industry in the EU. Although the review was not originally aimed at mental health, it cannot be ruled out that due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine, it will eventually be,” Chvátal added.

Investor interest

Innovative therapy in the field of mental health in the Czech Republic has long enjoyed the support of some investors from the technological and startup fields.

One of them is the founder of the furniture e-shop Bonami and partner of the Miton group Václav Štrupl. It financially and organizationally supports the Czech psychedelic clinic, which was one of the first clinics in the EU providing so-called ketamine-assisted therapy.

“In the last ten years, we have observed a literal epidemic of mental problems in the population. Wars, the climate crisis, the increasing pace of change and the advent of new technologies often significantly increase the pressure on people, making this topic one of the biggest challenges for the 21st century. Psychedelics in combination with psychotherapy are proving to be a very promising tool for the treatment and care of mental health, and we find it meaningful to support their research and legal use,” Štrupl told Seznam Zprávám.

How does psychedelic-assisted therapy work?

Psychiatrist and researcher Tomáš Páleníček from the National Institute of Mental Health and psychedelic clinic Psyon explains.

What is a psychedelic / hallucinogen?

These are natural (plants, mushrooms, extracts, etc.) or synthetic psychoactive substances that, after use, cause an altered state of consciousness, which is characterized by changes in perception, experience, emotions and thinking. Changes in visual perception are typical, which is behind the origin of the meaning of the word hallucinogen. These substances cause various visual phenomena, for example enhanced color perception, kaleidoscopic vision, especially when the eyes are closed, and other much more complex images.

Changes in perception do not only concern visual sensations, but also auditory, olfactory or bodily ones. Typically, the experience of music is amplified, we can hear much more complex melodies in simple sounds, we can perceive one sensory modality with the help of another within the so-called synaesthesia, when, for example, we see music, or olfactory stimuli evoke complex visual images, etc.

