Czech in the Azteca, nerve of Azcárraga and Nahuel

#Czech #Azteca #nerve #Azcárraga #Nahuel

What you need to know:

Before starting the game, merchants sold the “America Champion” t-shirt

América and Tigres played the final of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium, where they could have scored more goals, but goalkeepers Nahuel Guzmán and Luis Malagón excelled with important savesalthough Julián Quiñones, Ame’s bombshell signing, also missed a clear one that even activated the pyrotechnics.

This was an interesting return for players like Diego Reyes, Diego Lainez and Sebastián Córdova, who emerged from the América quarry, but who have been defending the Tigres shirt for a while, but the final was not only experienced on the field and so here we tell you about those colorful and curious aspects before, during and after the Liga MX final.

America champion of the MX League

Azcárraga, loved and nervous by the champion America

One of the people who could not be missing from the Azteca Stadium boxes was Eolio Azcárraga, owner of the Águilas del América, a team that makes him nervous and before starting the game He was captured in his box with Sharon Fastlicht, his partner.

But Not even Sharon’s love could calm him down. to the businessman, who looked more stable than on other occasions, in which he was seen shirtless and giving kisses to players. By the way, ‘Donkey’ Van Rankin was in the same box.

Emilio Azcárraga and Sharon / Mexsport Emilio Azcárraga / Mexsport

Czech at the Azteca to see the champion America

The best Mexican driver in Formula 1 history has a defect, and that is that Checo Pérez is a fan of América, and when he has a chance he goes to the stadium to see his team, so You couldn’t lose the final against Tigresafter an intense 2023 on the slopes.

Czech was accompanied by his brother, Antonio, as well as his eldest son, Chequito, and other family members. The ‘Old Tasty’ was identified by many, so they asked for photos before walking on the field and it was the moment in which the midfielder was applauded by a few hundred.

Checo predicted that the final would be over in 90 minutes and that America would be champion.

Tigres was received with stones

The América fans were in charge of making Tigres really feel like a visitor, not only inside the Azteca Stadium, where Americanism was vastly superior in the stands, but not everything was great and reports indicated that the feline team bus was stoned.

The Tigres bus entered the Azteca with some damaged windows and one broken, as a result of attacks by a group of América fans.

This is how the Tigres bus looked like Tigres was stoned

Meet Sergit

The second leg final was played at the Azteca Stadium and in Monterrey the Universitario stadium was set up so that Tigres fans could follow the game and it was there where the Sergit, not Sergio or Sergi, Sergit, a singular number.

It turns out that Sergit is the son of hard-core Tigres fans, who decided to carry their passion for the royal club in the name of their son, so They called him Sergit, which is Tigres backwards.

See more

“Sergit” Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha HAHAHAHAHA don’t suck if they are damaged? pic.twitter.com/kYNvlsbeZi — Ante Razov (@HazFabio) December 16, 2023

The America Champion t-shirt, in 150 pesos

There is everything at the Azteca Stadium stands. They sell tacos, cakes, chelas, stuffed animals and t-shirts, many t-shirts. Within the wide range of t-shirts there were stalls that risked selling before the game the “America champion” t-shirt, which cost 150 pesos.

The America Champion’s shirt

Nahuel Guzmán’s hiding place

Nahuel Guzmán was sent off in the first extra time for a double yellow card, and after several minutes complaining, the Argentine goalkeeper left the field, although at first he was going down the wrong tunnel.

Finally Nahuel hid under the inflatable that gives access to the locker room tunnel. The goalkeeper hid and mocked the field commissioners again and again under the inflatable, but the only thing he managed to do was see América’s second goal, the work of Richard Sánchez.

It may interest you

Everything you didn’t know you need to know can be found at Sopitas.com